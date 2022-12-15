The Weeknd Seeks Strength on Booming ‘Avatar 2’ Theme Song ‘Nothing Is Lost’

The Weeknd released his new song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the upcoming blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water .

The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia along with composer Simon Franglen, who provides the score for the film.

Recently, the Weeknd hinted at his involvement in the long-in-the-works sequel when he shared a 12-second clip, featuring a chorus sings as a visual of a watery, blue “A” with a bird in the middle of the letter appears. He captioned it “12.16.22,” a date that also appears towards the end of the video.

Shortly after sharing his mysterious video, Tesfaye retweeted the official account for the movie Avatar: The Way of Water , which included his initial post and added “#AvatarTheWayofWater x @theweeknd.”

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM , which he dropped in early January, made Rolling Stone ’s “ The 100 Best Albums of 2022 ” list.

Beyond the music realm, the Weeknd is gearing up for the debut of HBO Max ’s The Idol due out in 2023. He stars in the series he co-created with Reza Fahim, and Euphoria ’s Sam Levinson, and it also features Lily-Rose Depp.

This post was updated 12/15/22 at 3:25 p.m. following the official release of “Nothing Is Lost.”