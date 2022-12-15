ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Seeks Strength on Booming ‘Avatar 2’ Theme Song ‘Nothing Is Lost’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

The Weeknd released his new song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the upcoming blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water .

The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia along with composer Simon Franglen, who provides the score for the film.

Recently, the Weeknd hinted at his involvement in the long-in-the-works sequel when he shared a 12-second clip, featuring a chorus sings as a visual of a watery, blue “A” with a bird in the middle of the letter appears. He captioned it “12.16.22,” a date that also appears towards the end of the video.

Shortly after sharing his mysterious video, Tesfaye retweeted the official account for the movie Avatar: The Way of Water , which included his initial post and added “#AvatarTheWayofWater x @theweeknd.”

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM , which he dropped in early January, made Rolling Stone ’s “ The 100 Best Albums of 2022 ” list.

Beyond the music realm, the Weeknd is gearing up for the debut of HBO Max ’s The Idol due out in 2023. He stars in the series he co-created with Reza Fahim, and Euphoria ’s Sam Levinson, and it also features Lily-Rose Depp.

This post was updated 12/15/22 at 3:25 p.m. following the official release of “Nothing Is Lost.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Yellowstone‘ Star Luke Grimes Drops Debut Country Song, Will Perform at Under the Big Sky Fest 2023

Last January, Luke Grimes told Rolling Stone that he was plotting a solo music career. Today, the Yellowstone star makes good on that goal, dropping “No Horse to Ride,” his debut country single. A bit of campfire country, it’s a gently strummed acoustic number with notes of pedal steel and Grimes’ easygoing voice high in the mix. Turns out Kayce Dutton can really sing, without any hint of put-on twang. “I’d be spinning my wheels going nowhere fast, pocket full of sorries and an empty glass,” he croons, imagining all the things he’d be lacking without his lover. He’d be...
WHITEFISH, MT
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Stuns as Belle Alongside Josh Groban in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Anniversary Special

During ABC’s Beauty and the Beast – A 30th Celebration, a part-live action, part-animated anniversary celebration of the classic film, H.E.R. was the belle of the ball, literally. The singer starred in the special as Belle alongside Josh Groban, who took up the mantle as the gentle Beast. The grand performance of “Beauty and the Beast” began with the charm of any princess adaptation, H.E.R. descending down a flight of candle-lit stairs into the ballroom arm in arm with Groban while her golden yellow dress cascaded around her. But halfway through the song, as the guests twirled around in monochromatic outfits,...
E! News

Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Rolling Stone

See Lizzo Cover a Stevie Wonder Christmas Classic on ‘SNL’

Lizzo served as the musical guest on the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 — stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — delivering a track of Special as well as a surprise cover of a Christmas classic. The singer-rapper opened things up with “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL into her own bedroom before taking the centerstage, full band behind her, on the Special slow jam. For her second performance of the night, nearly a week before Christmas, Lizzo whipped out “Someday at Christmas,” the title track from Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. The song was later covered by the...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Rolling Stone

Prince Harry Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Fight With a Screaming Prince William in Front of Queen

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, a Netflix “global event” (their words) chronicling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tabloid-ravaged love story, from the royal couple’s first date to their nuptials, offered few surprises. We dug into their personal histories—Meghan’s early years negotiating her mixed-race upbringing in the Valley; Harry’s trauma over the loss of his mother, Princess Diana—and the Suits actress’ discomfiture when it comes to royal customs. So little was gleaned from the docuseries’ first three hours that the only tendril loyalists to The Firm could seize on to criticize their favorite punching bag was an...
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Heartbroken’: HBCU Student Arrested in Class Speaks Out

On Wednesday, a Black student at HBCU Winston-Salem State University was arrested in class, as her classmates looked on in apparent horror. The student, whose name was not released by the school, had an in-class confrontation with a teacher that ended with the student in handcuffs — and hundreds of HBCU students and alumni are demanding answers. In an Instagram Live, a girl who identified herself as the arrested student said the issue began over a class essay she refused to redo, even though she was told it would be detrimental to her grade. The student said the teacher...
SALEM, MA
Rolling Stone

‘This Is Not Normal’: Expert Calls YouTube ‘Complicit’ in Meghan Markle Harassment

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, their six-part limited documentary series detailing the couple’s love story, marriage, and transition from full-time British royals to semi-normal California family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a variety of shocking claims in the series, including their belief that they were “fed to the wolves” by palace staff members and allowed to suffer intense media scrutiny without help from any members of the royal family. The couple said this lack of support, combined with Meghan’s declining mental health, forced them to step down as senior royals...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Virginia Beach to Pay $3 Million Settlement in Killing of Pharrell Williams’ Cousin

The city of Virginia Beach will pay a $3 million settlement to the family of Donovon Lynch, a Black man who was shot and killed by police last year. Lynch was the cousin of Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native. The settlement between Virginia Beach and Lynch’s family, announced yesterday, comes after a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father. Wayne filed the lawsuit in June 2021 against the city and police officer Solomon D. Simmons, several months after Lynch was fatally shot during a chaotic outbreak of gunfire on the city’s boardwalk. Lynch, a 25-year-old former college...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Rolling Stone

Little Simz Rejects Strong Black Woman Myth, External Validation in ‘No Thank You’ Short Film

Boundaries are important. Eradicate fear. Honor your truth and feelings. Emotion is energy in motion. These affirmations are the guiding narrative of No Thank You, the fifth studio album from Little Simz. In the newly released accompanying 10-minute short film, directed by by Gabriel Moses, the British rapper uses five songs from the album to bolster the same powerful declarations. Throughout the film, Simz settles into a lead role surrounded by other Black performers to not only rejects praise provided through external validation, but also reject the harmful myth of the strong Black women that more often than not...
WALA-TV FOX10

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script

Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy