Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on Chiefs’ third straight loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Patrick Mahomes admitted a lot of things didn’t go their way as the Kansas City Chiefs lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the third straight time, but he emphasized that’s not the only reason they lost. The Chiefs bowed down to the Bengals, 27-24, in...
Tony Romo jokes about Jessie Bates' injury against Chiefs: 'That wasn't fake at all'
Late in the second quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship rematch between Cincinnati and Kansas City, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III went down in the end zone with an injury with the Chiefs threatening to score. CBS' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo said during the broadcast that Bates wasn't very convincing as his injury...
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
‘Be f–king respectful’: Chiefs fans called out by Juan Thornhill after bashing team for Bengals loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their five-game win streak come to an end Sunday in a 27-24 road loss to the reigning AFC champions, Cincinnati Bengals. Right after that loss, the Chiefs were pelted with criticisms by their own fans, a behavior Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill wasn’t going to take sitting down.
atozsports.com
How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool
The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Zac Taylor Yells at Ja'Marr Chase After Taunting Penalty
Zac Taylor lit into Ja'Marr Chase after he got flagged for taunting.
NBC Sports
NFL warns teams about faking injuries
From time to time, defenses perhaps try to take the steam out of potent offenses that want to play with increased tempo by having one or more players pretend to be injured. The league office isn’t pretending to be unhappy about that. On Friday, the league office sent a...
Ja’Marr Chase makes triumphant return to Bengals’ lineup by reminding everyone what the offense was missing
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s customary that the Bengals, when they announce their offense for pregame introductions, hold quarterback Joe Burrow for last. Sunday, there was a good reason to break protocol. As Burrow, now second-to-last in the lineup in the home tunnel, jogged onto the field to cheering...
3 things we’re thinking as Bengals week is here: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Bengals Week Part 2. The Browns travel to Cincinnati looking to sweep the Bengals yet again while Cincinnati will try to keep its momentum going after beating the Chiefs. We start off Wednesday’s pod with Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe offering up...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more
Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.
Comments / 0