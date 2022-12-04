ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
Maine Sets a New Record For Deer Harvested During 2022 Season

It's more than just a 'season' here in Maine. Deer hunting is a tradition. And, in the year 2022, that tradition saw more whitetail deer harvested in the Pine Tree State than any other year in history. According to WGME 13, Maine's most recent deer-harvesting record has been standing since...
MAINE STATE
Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend

The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
MAINE STATE
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in Maine?

Mainers love our dogs so much. We take them everywhere we go including on the road. Sometimes we travel with them for company and we also take them to their appointments. We looked into the topic to find the answer because we know it's important to people that love their dogs.
MAINE STATE
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of November 28 – December 4, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested in Castle Hill on outstanding warrant. On November 28th, while investigating an unrelated incident, Trooper...
MAINE STATE
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers

A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
MAINE STATE
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack

You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
WINDHAM, ME
15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine

Ice fishing season is coming up here in Maine. Looking to try the sport for the first time? Here's some essential items you'll need for an epic day on the ice. More and more Mainers are looking to the great outdoors for recreation. Winter can be a long, cold, season; which can lead to bouts of cabin fever. Some embrace to cold weather by hitting the ski slopes, motoring down the trails on a snowmobile, or hiking lonely snow covered trails in snowshoes. Others hit the ice in hopes of a day chasing down flags, triggered by a big fish.
MAINE STATE
National Park Service Proposes Entrance Fee Increase at Acadia National Park

The National Park Service is proposing entrance fee increases for Acadia National Park in 2023 and be required year-round. The fee increases would be used to support projects that benefit visitors and protect park resources. The proposed entrance fee increase is as follows:. Private Vehicle (7-day) - From $30 to...
Secret Health Tip: Eat Local New England Honey Made in the State Where You Live

The answer on why we all should eat honey made in the state we live in is quite simple: it's better for our health. How does better sleep sound? How about a reduction in allergies? Do you want an immune system boost? The state you live in is the local honey you should eat due to its hyperlocal, powerful antioxidants made from the plants and vegetation you're around and breathing in every day.
MAINE STATE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
HAWAII STATE
Presque Isle, ME
