Ice fishing season is coming up here in Maine. Looking to try the sport for the first time? Here's some essential items you'll need for an epic day on the ice. More and more Mainers are looking to the great outdoors for recreation. Winter can be a long, cold, season; which can lead to bouts of cabin fever. Some embrace to cold weather by hitting the ski slopes, motoring down the trails on a snowmobile, or hiking lonely snow covered trails in snowshoes. Others hit the ice in hopes of a day chasing down flags, triggered by a big fish.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO