On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.

