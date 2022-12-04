ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures bear running through neighborhood in Florida town

LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News received a video sent to us from a viewer which shows a bear running through a Florida neighborhood. David Harrison recorded the bear in the Highlands County town of Lake Placid using a drone. In the video, you can see the bear start off jogging along a trail, and then it turns a corner to take a casual walk behind some homes.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
CLERMONT, FL
LkldNow

2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners

The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Jeep parade in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course

Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

