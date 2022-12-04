Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC 2
Arcadia city Marshal resigns, replacement to be sworn in this week
ARCADIA, Fla. — Marshal Matt Anderson has spent a majority of his life serving small-town Arcadia, and now he is retiring. “I was 20 years old when I started here and unfortunately just turned 54 the other day,” Anderson said. Today, ADP held an open house for members...
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures bear running through neighborhood in Florida town
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News received a video sent to us from a viewer which shows a bear running through a Florida neighborhood. David Harrison recorded the bear in the Highlands County town of Lake Placid using a drone. In the video, you can see the bear start off jogging along a trail, and then it turns a corner to take a casual walk behind some homes.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
Mysuncoast.com
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
fox13news.com
Black bear enjoying nightly buffet of fruits, garbage in Davenport community
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One large, hairy guest has turned a Davenport community into his own nightly buffet. Residents say a Florida black bear has shown in the Thousand Oaks community almost every night for the last month. One resident captured video as he gulped down avocados from her backyard tree.
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
Polk County makes final push for Hurricane Ian debris pickup
Polk County residents with Hurricane Ian debris must have it at the curb, in the public right-of-way by Monday morning.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course
Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
usf.edu
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
Lakeland brothers killed after being ejected from motorcycle, hit by SUV, police say
A pair of brothers from Lakeland died Thursday after losing control of their motorcycle and getting ejected into an SUV's path, police said.
Neo-Nazis protest Lakeland drag queen fundraising event
Protesters held up a Nazi flag outside a fundraising event that featured drag queens in Lakeland over the weekend.
Comments / 1