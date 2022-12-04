ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio's small airport among the best in the nation, according to recent ranking

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
San Antonio International Airport was named the No. 4 best midsize airport in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Compared to other big-city airports, San Antonio's is modest — some would say "quaint" — and it has a limited selection of routes. Even so, a recent analysis named it one of the best in the United States.

San Antonio International ranked as the nation's No. 4 medium-sized airport in the Wall Street Journal's 2022 Best and Worst Airports rankings
.

The paper stacked up the 50 busiest airports in the U.S. across 19 categories, including reliability, value and convenience. Then researchers split the facilities into two groups, large and midsize airports, based on the annual number of passengers served.

In its group, SAT performed exceptionally well in reliability, with delays and cancellations rare compared to other airports. Even so, it had room for improvement in value since pricy tickets to some destinations hurt its overall score.

San Antonio's value ranking could soon change for the better, however. Budget carrier Spirit Airlines recently announced two new non-stop routes to Washington-Baltimore and Ft. Lauderdale.

California airports reigned over the
WSJ rankings' midsized category. Sacramento took the top spot, followed by San Diego and San Jose.

The sleek and modern San Francisco International Airport took the top in the WSJ's rankings as the best airport in the nation.

