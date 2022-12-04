ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Melon Juice

I took a fruit bowl to a World Cup watch party one morning, and much to my dismay, the melons were barely touched. After talking with friends, I came to find out that oranges and even bananas were preferred over hunks of cantaloupe and honeydew. I couldn't believe it. What happened to our appreciation of the humble melon? Get the right one, and you'll taste a deep-rooted sweetness that can't be found elsewhere.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Another Major Psychedelic Conference Is Coming to Denver

Following Colorado's approval of Proposition 122, another major psychedelic business conference has announced it will be coming to Denver next year. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a national nonprofit that advocates for and develops psychedelic therapy practices, has announced that its next Psychedelic Science conference will be held Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
KDVR.com

What newly passed laws mean for the state budget

New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. Club Q suspect appears...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
DENVER, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival

The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton

A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
BRIGHTON, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Historic Denver livestock building given official designation

DENVER — The National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building has been designated an official historic landmark by Denver City Council. Located at 4701 Marion Street in the heart of the new National Western Center campus, the building has played an important role in the history of agriculture in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Most Dangerous Intersections in Boulder Now

On December 5, the City of Boulder launched a new interactive crash data dashboard that provides more information than ever before about traffic accidents in the city. Among the revelations: At least 22 intersections have been the site for ten or more crashes so far in 2022, and one on this ignominious roster accounts for thirty.
BOULDER, CO
coloradosun.com

Free meals will be offered in most Colorado school districts next year. Is yours one of them?

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Boulder's Weird, Vague Discipline Announcement Against Five Cops

Just after 5 p.m. yesterday, December 6, the City of Boulder announced discipline meted out against five officers with the Boulder Police Department related to vaguely defined investigatory misconduct. But even though the officers included at least three high-profile members of the BPD — commanders Barry Hartkopp and Thomas Trujillo...
BOULDER, CO

