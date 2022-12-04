Read full article on original website
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
NNY’s Next Generation: Meet Lucy Beam
It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Lucy Beam at Indian River Intermediate School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future. Lucy Beam is the second monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the...
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New drafts carving out state assembly districts are out and it shakes things up in the north country. The draft essentially splits what has been known as the “River District” in two. See the before and after maps here. Jefferson and Lewis counties...
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
Oneida County Democratic Committee seeking 2023 candidates
The Oneida County Democratic Committee is looking for candidates to represent the party in the upcoming 2023 elections. The committee is looking for candidates for county executive, county comptroller, district attorney, supreme court judge and county legislators for the following districts:. District 1 Vernon and parts of Verona. District 2...
North Country maple producers look to perfect their craft in interactive seminar
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft. Saturday in Lowville, the Cornell Cooperative Extension hosted “Making The Most of Maple”. The 3 hour seminar featured speakers specializing in the production and culinary use of maple syrup, aiming to maximize yield and quality.
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"
Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
Ogdensburg’s overnight parking ban is now in effect
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The seasonal parking ban is now in effect in Ogdensburg. As of December 1, vehicles cannot be parked on the street between the times posted on local signage. Parking is not permitted on city highways and in municipal parking lots from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Fort Drum’s annual Christmas tree giveaway
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Christmas tree giveaway was announced in a Facebook post on the 10th Mountain Division’s page. Fort Drum FMWR, in conjunction with the Spirit of Christmas Foundation, will be giving out one Christmas tree...
Emma M. Halsey is JCC’s featured Honors Program student for December
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College’s featured Honors Program student for the month of December is Emma M. Halsey of Sandy Creek. Halsey is a humanities and social sciences major. She created an illustration of a female factory worker that went with a topic in her History of Women in America course. Halsey’s career goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in marketing and become a graphic designer.
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
Owners of condemned Hotis Motel in contact with town, county
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The owners of the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia may want to fix the problems that got the place condemned and boarded up. Empire Assets LLC was summoned to a special town board meeting Monday night, but that meeting was postponed after the group requested time to get a lawyer.
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
