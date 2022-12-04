Read full article on original website
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Two occupants injured during Athens Township home invasion, suspect arrested
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody on Tuesday after he broke into an Athens Township residence and assaulted two occupants during a home invasion. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to Mulberry Avenue near Q...
Calhoun County deputy praised for saving elderly man’s life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving the life of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Springfield after the man walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Sheriff’s Department says the Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling in the...
Local health officials concerned with national rise in flu cases and urge residents to get vaccinated
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamzoo County Health and Community Services Department is urging residents to get vaccinated now to slow the spread of influenza, especially ahead of the holidays. This as national flu cases have been on the rise, which is raising concern among local health officials.
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
