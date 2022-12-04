KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO