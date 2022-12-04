Read full article on original website
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10Steven DoylePlano, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm making Gaines on the court
The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
saturdaydownsouth.com
AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC
AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
K12@Dallas
Four down and two more to go
What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
Shorthorn
The end of an era: Arlington mourns baseball legend Marvin “Butch” McBroom
On a cold Thanksgiving morning in Granbury, Texas, some lost a father, some lost a mentor, some lost a friend and others all of those at once. But for Arlington, the death of Marvin “Butch” McBroom, 78, meant the loss of a UTA baseball pioneer. Between 1974 and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
247Sports
Kyron Drones transfer: 'Keep an eye on' TCU for Baylor football QB
Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones figures to have plenty of suitors after he decided to enter the transfer portal. And 247Sports’ Clint Brewster reported this week on Twitter that he might not go far for his next destination, tweeting, “I’m told TCU is a school to keep an eye on for Baylor transfer QB Kyron Drones.”
Plano, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Plano. The Braswell High School basketball team will have a game with T H Williams High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00. The Braswell High School basketball team will have a game with T H Williams High School on December 05, 2022, 15:45:00.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell
Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tamika Wilson, kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe in McKinney
Tamika Wilson serves as kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe, located at 224 E Virginia St. in McKinney. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
Fake Buc-ee's 'Coming Soon' sign pulls prank on Dallas-area neighborhood
Looks, like it isn't coming after all.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott nominates Flower Mound state senator Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state senator Jane Nelson to be Texas' new Secretary of State on Tuesday. Nelson (R-Flower Mound), is a longtime state lawmaker, serving in the Texas Senate since 1992. Prior to being elected to the Texas Senate Nelson was a...
fortworthreport.org
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success
While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Fort Worth’s own TCU Horned Frogs may have lost the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, but going to the College Football Playoff is still happening, and that isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in Cow Town. The Texas Lottery reports a $1...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. AREAS, JESSICA MARIA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MIAMI FL; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: MIAMI FL; OCCUPATION:...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
