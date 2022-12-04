ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm making Gaines on the court

The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
LITTLE ELM, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC

AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
BOULDER, CO
K12@Dallas

Four down and two more to go

What started as a back-and-forth bout between the teams ended in victory for the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears against the Melissa Cardinals in last week’s UIL State Quarterfinal game. Once the team was able gain their momentum after a game changing interception, the Golden Bears were ready to bring it on home.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game

Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
DENTON, TX
247Sports

Kyron Drones transfer: 'Keep an eye on' TCU for Baylor football QB

Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones figures to have plenty of suitors after he decided to enter the transfer portal. And 247Sports’ Clint Brewster reported this week on Twitter that he might not go far for his next destination, tweeting, “I’m told TCU is a school to keep an eye on for Baylor transfer QB Kyron Drones.”
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

University of North Texas Fires Football Coach Seth Littrell

Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship...
DENTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success

While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. AREAS, JESSICA MARIA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MIAMI FL; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: MIAMI FL; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy