Vienna, VA

WTOP

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
CENTREVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Scathing grand jury report, dogfighting conspiracy and a cloudy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The report from a special grand jury looking into Loudoun County’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021 faults the school system for “a stunning lack of openness,” adding that administrators missed multiple chances to prevent the second assault from happening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ffxnow.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
MERRIFIELD, VA
WJLA

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

