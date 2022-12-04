Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
Shooting Suspect At Large After 26-Year-Old Man Found Gunned Down On Virginia Sidewalk: Police
An investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after a man was found on the sidewalk by passersby with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced.Lorton resident Jordan Summers, 26, was found shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Alexandria Avenue of…
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
Woman arrested for crash that left pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened in October. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road on October 26. The...
fox5dc.com
SWAT officer shoots dog while serving warrant to recover stolen police equipment in Fairfax County
HERNDON, Va. - Authorities say a SWAT officer shot a dog while serving a warrant to recover stolen police equipment in Fairfax County. The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Powells Tavern Place in the Herndon area. Officials say the police equipment had been stolen from another...
Fairfax County 2-car crash leaves 19-year-old dead
MERRIFIELD, Va. — One person has died following a crash early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County. The 2-car crash occurred in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield, Virginia around 7:45 a.m. Prosperity Avenue between Routes 50 and 29 closed following the crash for investigation, but has since been reopened, police say.
Inside Nova
InFive: Scathing grand jury report, dogfighting conspiracy and a cloudy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The report from a special grand jury looking into Loudoun County’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021 faults the school system for “a stunning lack of openness,” adding that administrators missed multiple chances to prevent the second assault from happening.
Maryland gun store owner arrested after firing gun at undercover police vehicle, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The well-known owner of a Rockville gun store was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a gun at an undercover Montgomery County police car. The officer in the car was patrolling the area because of a rash of gun store burglaries, according to police. The man...
ffxnow.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Inside Nova
Report: Prince William County is home to two worst bottleneck points in D.C. region
While most commuters around D.C. have their own opinions as to where to find terrible traffic jams, an organization that helps set transportation priorities for the region has released a top 10 list that pinpoints which bottlenecks actually are the worst. According to the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board,...
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Fairfax City Police: ULTA larceny suspects stole $2,300 worth of items
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the two people pictured went into the ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street and stole around $2,300 worth of merchandise.
Comments / 0