ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

House fire leaves 1 dead in Darby Township, Pa.

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43swEW_0jWywfxF00

Crews are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

Neighbors say it was a very chaotic scene as they woke up to screams on the block.

"It's devastating. It's hard to believe. It was a beautiful house and hard to believe it's just gone like that," said Kevin Tones.

Officials say one person died in the fire. Neighbors tell Action News the victim needed a mobility chair to get around.

The Action Cam was there as firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters had to leave the home twice due to the intensity of the blaze.

"I pray for the victims, very sad. Hate to see something like this happen," said Tones, who lives across the street. "It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or said if anyone else was injured.

The Red Cross tells Action News it is assisting three people in response to the fire. Support includes financial assistance, immediate shelter; clothes, food and emotional support.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Philly

Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending. 
DARBY, PA
People

Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair

Even after being arrested, Aaron Clark allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex from an Apple Watch he'd hidden on his person On Sunday, Dec. 4, a day after his girlfriend broke up with him, a Philadelphia man allegedly drove to his ex's home and set it on fire. The woman was not home at the time, but her younger sister, who had cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair, could not escape the blaze and was killed, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes

BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours. 
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is dead after a serious crash in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 5 a.m. at Frankford Avenue and Unruh Street. Authorities say one person was thrown from a vehicle and did not survive.The Philadelphia Fire Department rescued another person who was trapped in a vehicle.Car parts were scattered at nearly every part of the intersection as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police say a speeding driver ran through a red light and later died. Paramedics took the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is expected to be OK. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver of the 2004 Acura traveling south when he struck a Nissan headed in the same direction. The intersection reopened after being closed for hours due to the deadly crash. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

MTA bus overturned, rolled down embankment in South Baltimore, fire union says

BALTIMORE -- Two people are being treated for injuries after an MTA bus crashed and overturned Wednesday morning in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter's union. It is unclear how many people, if any, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of the reported injuries was not immediately known. Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted at 9:15 a.m. about the crash at W. McComas Street and South Hanover Street. The union said the bus overturned, went down an embankment and landed near railroad tracks. 
BALTIMORE, MD
AFP

No survivors in Jersey blast: rescuers

Rescuers in Jersey said Sunday after an all-night search that there was no hope of survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block. The freighter is owned by Condor Ferries, whose Jersey offices lie near the destroyed apartment block.
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 19, shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
CBS Philly

Woman hospitalized after car and camper van crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car and a camper van collided in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood Thursday, sending one person to a hospital.Police say the head-on crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of West Walnut Lane.A woman was rushed to a hospital, but it's not yet clear how serious her injuries are.The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
127K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy