House fire leaves 1 dead in Darby Township, Pa.

Crews are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

Neighbors say it was a very chaotic scene as they woke up to screams on the block.

"It's devastating. It's hard to believe. It was a beautiful house and hard to believe it's just gone like that," said Kevin Tones.

Officials say one person died in the fire. Neighbors tell Action News the victim needed a mobility chair to get around.

The Action Cam was there as firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters had to leave the home twice due to the intensity of the blaze.

"I pray for the victims, very sad. Hate to see something like this happen," said Tones, who lives across the street. "It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or said if anyone else was injured.

The Red Cross tells Action News it is assisting three people in response to the fire. Support includes financial assistance, immediate shelter; clothes, food and emotional support.