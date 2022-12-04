Holiday candle lighting to bring bereaved parents and families together

On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 pm, hundreds will gather at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow at The Christmas Box Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial to honor the memory of a beloved child or children. Families and friends will participate in this special candle lighting ceremony of remembrance and coming together in the hope of easing the challenges of the upcoming holidays.

The Stow candle lighting is always held in conjunction with the Worldwide Candle Lighting, an event originated by the Compassionate Friends, a national organization that helps bereaved parents. The Worldwide Candle Lighting began in 1996 as a way to remember children who passed too soon and are never forgotten. This event is held every year on the second Sunday in December. Candles will be lit for one hour in all time zones, starting in New Zealand at 7 pm, for a full 24-hour wave of light across the world. Thousands of bereaved parents, family members, and friends are expected to participate, including hundreds of candle lighting services held across theUnited States.

Those who have had a child pass are invited to attend this remembrance at the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial. Silver Springs Cemetery is located at 5080 Stow Road. Candles will be provided. Attendees may also bring flowers in memory of their child or children. Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress warmly.

Memorial bricks continue to be sold throughout the year at a cost of $100, with placement at the memorial in the spring and fall. Order forms are available through the website at www.christmasboxangelofhopestowohio.com, on site at the children’s memorial, or inquires can be e-mailed to stowangelofhope@aol.com. More information can also be found on Facebook at Stow Christmas Box Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial.