ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36neYo_0jWywRXx00

Homeless veteran killed in crash 00:31

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving.

Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher.

Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.

He later died at the hospital.

When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services.

It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

Comments / 5

J. Holmes
2d ago

Thank you and God Bless you for doing this for this veteran. This article made my day and Holiday. Merry Christmas and once again, THANK YOU! Rest in peace now Robbin Fisher!

Reply
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'They're all our brothers and sisters:' Funeral director and AMVETS give homeless vet proper funeral

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – Recently, we told you about a homeless military veteran who was killed in an accident. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, he was able to receive a proper send-off. RELATED: Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteranOn Tuesday, a ceremony for Robin Wayne Fisher happened at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. He died late last month after he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills. He was also a United States Army Veteran and had fallen on hard times. Fisher was homeless and did not...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

96-year-old makes 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Santa's elves are hard at work getting ready for the holidays, and so is 96-year-old Ed Higinbotham.  Called "Santa's #1 Helper" by Pennsylvania State Police, Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of troopers and Higinbotham with some of his creations on Monday.He's been spreading holiday cheer this way since the 80s, police said. He spoke with KDKA's Ross Guidotti in 2019. When asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child's Christmas, he said, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jewish Family and Community Services break ground on UpStreet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New life is coming to the old Forward Lanes in Squirrel Hill. Tuesday was the groundbreaking for a new, in-person space called "UpStreet" at Forward Lanes Loft. RELATED: KD Sunday Spotlight: UpStreet Pittsburgh Helping As Teens Experience Higher Rates Of Stress, DepressionJewish Family and Community Services started UpStreet virtually in 2020 to help teens during the pandemic and now they're expanding to a physical space, as well. "Youth can make a good decision to walk down the street, come up to UpStreet, get coffee, get a snack, and talk to an adult, talk to a therapist, rather than drinking or smoking, or making some really poor choices somewhere else," said Dana Gold, the COO of Jewish Family and Community Services. The UpStreet team will also work with JFCS career counselors to help teenagers with future planning for life after high school or college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter during response

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire chief in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter Sunday during a response. Stowe Township Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was one of the first firefighters to arrive on scene of a fire that destroyed a building in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison

WORTHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison, Allegheny County police announced on Monday. Police said a hunter found a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township. The license plate was registered to Harbison and police said troopers found human remains nearby.While the medical examiner has yet to formally identify the remains, Allegheny County police said they believe they've found Harbison. The 59-year-old had last been seen on Sept. 11. Police said her daughter had been unable to contact her mother and requested a welfare check. Detectives believe Harbison's boyfriend Eric Gibbs is responsible for her disappearance, saying the two were in a "volatile" relationship. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in the woods in West Deer Township on Sept. 17.  
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family, friends hold search party for missing Wilkinsburg man Mannar Kadhim

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Family and friends were out on Monday to search for Mannar Kadhim, who has been missing for weeks. Kadhim was last seen on Wallace Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11. He's known to go to Homewood, where he works at an auto repair shop. Police said Kadhim seemed to have disappeared without a trace. "Nobody has seen him, we have no reports of him, we have no video of him, we have nothing,"  Wilkinsburg Detective Sgt. Doug Yuhouse said at a press conference last week. Kadhim's family is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that may help find him. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Team PTL joins Best of the Batch Foundation for holiday toy collection

The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live and the Best of the Batch Foundation on Dec. 3 at the Walmart in West Mifflin.   The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live and the Best of the Batch Foundation on Dec. 3 at the Walmart in West Mifflin.   The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live and the Best of the Batch Foundation on Dec. 3 at the Walmart in West Mifflin.   The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WDTV

WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus. As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports. Anyone with information...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Care Fund: Nora finally takes her turn ringing the bell at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Nora Caporali is a spunky and always-smiling 6-year-old. She is excited to spend time at home with her family in Apollo as she approaches a very special anniversary. She will be celebrating two years cancer free this January.Her journey has not been an easy one, but this brave little girl is defying the odds with her family by her side."It was about three weeks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Riverlife holding community workshop to discuss future of Allegheny Riverfront Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major meeting is being held today to discuss the future of Allegheny Riverfront Park in Downtown Pittsburgh. Walking, running, biking and sight-seeing may be getting a bit easier along the city's riverfront in the near future.This is thanks to a big grant that is impacting not only the city, but our region.The city of Pittsburgh, along with the nonprofit Riverlife, is planning a $250,000 makeover along the upper promenade at The Allegheny Riverfront Park.This is thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This grant is just part of a larger grant package...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy