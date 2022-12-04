NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration

13 Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were fined.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory.

Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air and pretending to shoot it down as it falls.

This wasn't the first time the group used the celebration, but it is the first time the NFL saw it - and responded, fining 13 players for their participation.

The group was collectively fined $132,484 after the game. This was highlighted by T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marcus Allen, Myles Jack, Cameron Sutton, Levi Wallace and Terrell Edmunds all getting hit with the largest fines of $13,261.

Others fined were Tre Norwood ($4,715), James Pierre ($4,989), Damontae Kazee ($6,597), Arthur Maulet ($8,528), Alex Highsmith ($6,495) and Malik Reed ($8,333).

The celebration started in training camp. It'll be interesting to see where the group goes from here, knowing they're unable to use it on the field.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of Winning Streak

T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Surprise Questionables for Falcons Game

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada