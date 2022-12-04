ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

13 Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were fined.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory.

Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air and pretending to shoot it down as it falls.

This wasn't the first time the group used the celebration, but it is the first time the NFL saw it - and responded, fining 13 players for their participation.

The group was collectively fined $132,484 after the game. This was highlighted by T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marcus Allen, Myles Jack, Cameron Sutton, Levi Wallace and Terrell Edmunds all getting hit with the largest fines of $13,261.

Others fined were Tre Norwood ($4,715), James Pierre ($4,989), Damontae Kazee ($6,597), Arthur Maulet ($8,528), Alex Highsmith ($6,495) and Malik Reed ($8,333).

The celebration started in training camp. It'll be interesting to see where the group goes from here, knowing they're unable to use it on the field.

Bobby Allred jr
2d ago

I believe it is the stupid people who run the NFL just wanting more money so they fine ways to get it and I think it should be alright to celebrate as long as you don't do nothing that breaks the law not the NFL law

Ervin Terry
3d ago

why did they get fine it's not the first time they used it go back to week one when TJ got a interception he went to the sideline and threw the ball in the air in the whole team did that celebration go back and look the NFL is a joke

B Brock
2d ago

great job everyone, now let's get out there and start arresting any young boy or girl who picks up a stick and pretends it's a gun or a sword... really great job. 👍

Pittsburgh, PA
