MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE TO ALLOCATE FUNDS TO THE MARSHALL SALINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
The Marshall City Council discussed allocating funds to the Marshall Saline Development Corporation (MSDC) during its meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. The first reading of the ordinance was brought up during the meeting. Councilman Steve Cook questioned what MSDC is currently doing for the City of Marshall and what has been produced for the city with the existing contract.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES AGREEMENT WITH LAW FIRM FOR CITY BUSINESS
The Marshall City Council discussed an agreement to execute a contract between the City of Marshall and Paul Martin Law, LLC for legal service at its meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. Councilman Drew Green bought up a question on whether another firm was needed for the city in addition...
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST REQUEST TO ADJUST DEMAND SIDE INVESTMENT MECHANISM CHARGE
Evergy Missouri West Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line item on customer bills allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.
JOHNSON COUNTY CLERK TAKING CANDIDATE FILINGS FOR DISTRICTS
Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson will take filings for several offices that are to be elected at the April 4, 2023 General Municipal Election. Thompson is taking filings for the following offices:. Western Missouri Medical Center. One Trustee – Five-year term. Johnson County Community Health. Two Trustees – Four-year...
Independence parents say school board 'operates in the shadows' as it considers a 4 day week
For almost five months, Arthur Smith has been a regular fixture at Independence school board meetings. In June, the school board voted to remove the book “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War” – which includes a nonbinary character – from its elementary school libraries. As the parent of a nonbinary child, Smith decided to speak up at the following meeting.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION HEARS FROM PROSECUTING ATTORNEY ABOUT PAYMENTS FROM NATIONAL OPIOID SETTLEMENT
The Saline County Commission heard information from Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Thompson about National Opioid Settlement payments that Saline County will be will be submitting for during its meeting on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Thompson stated that he had started the portal sign up for the funds. The money...
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
Church prepares for 'Longest Night' service with over 150 crosses representing KCMO homicide victims
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A somber reminder is going up Monday at a church in Independence, Missouri, of families suffering in the Kansas City community. Over 150 crosses are up on the lawn of The Gathering Baptist Church on Noland Road. Each one is a small memorial for a family...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A manager at an Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas was fired after a harsh message was sent to employees about taking time off. A representative with the chain confirmed the Overland Park restaurant manager’s firing to KCTV on Tuesday. “We are no longer...
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Platte County prosecutor warns of DWI spike partially linked to marijuana
The Platte County prosecutor's office warns of a jump in criminal cases, including DWIs linked to more people driving high from marijuana.
Kansas City Mayor to host ATF Director for roundtable discussion on gun violence
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will host ATF Director Steven Dettelback for a roundtable discussion on gun violence.
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County
The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
