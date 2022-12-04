ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, MO

kmmo.com

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE TO ALLOCATE FUNDS TO THE MARSHALL SALINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The Marshall City Council discussed allocating funds to the Marshall Saline Development Corporation (MSDC) during its meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. The first reading of the ordinance was brought up during the meeting. Councilman Steve Cook questioned what MSDC is currently doing for the City of Marshall and what has been produced for the city with the existing contract.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST REQUEST TO ADJUST DEMAND SIDE INVESTMENT MECHANISM CHARGE

Evergy Missouri West Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line item on customer bills allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CLERK TAKING CANDIDATE FILINGS FOR DISTRICTS

Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson will take filings for several offices that are to be elected at the April 4, 2023 General Municipal Election. Thompson is taking filings for the following offices:. Western Missouri Medical Center. One Trustee – Five-year term. Johnson County Community Health. Two Trustees – Four-year...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Independence parents say school board 'operates in the shadows' as it considers a 4 day week

For almost five months, Arthur Smith has been a regular fixture at Independence school board meetings. In June, the school board voted to remove the book “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War” – which includes a nonbinary character – from its elementary school libraries. As the parent of a nonbinary child, Smith decided to speak up at the following meeting.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
rejournals.com

Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas

Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
LENEXA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Four great Kansas City non-restaurants

Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County

The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

