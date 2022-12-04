ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

TheDailyBeast

Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway.The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to blow up within Russian borders—occurred in Novoshakhtinsk, just 12 miles or so from the border with Ukraine.Law enforcement sources cited by Russia’s TASS news agency and Komsomolskaya Pravda identified the gunman as a deserter, without giving further details. The disgruntled gunman was hiding out in a wooded area like Syvester Stallone’s troubled...
CNN

'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield

Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims

The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
RadarOnline

DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena

A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
LOUISIANA STATE
PopCrush

Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed

From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...

