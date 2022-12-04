Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
A CIA veteran who survived a hand-to-hand battle with Al Qaeda is now helping Afghans escape the Taliban
The desperate pleas come flooding into David Tyson’s cellphone, from a country that has fallen off the American radar. The texts are from Afghans who fought alongside him and his colleagues, and they are asking for help to flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The messages often include graphic videos: whippings, torture,...
Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun
A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway.The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to blow up within Russian borders—occurred in Novoshakhtinsk, just 12 miles or so from the border with Ukraine.Law enforcement sources cited by Russia’s TASS news agency and Komsomolskaya Pravda identified the gunman as a deserter, without giving further details. The disgruntled gunman was hiding out in a wooded area like Syvester Stallone’s troubled...
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
'I Feel Rage and Disgust': Ukrainian Soldier's Angry Letter From Frontline
"We sleep on crates in unbelievable cramped conditions," wrote Nazar Razlutsky.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims
The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena
A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed
From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested after she compares Iran’s supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
