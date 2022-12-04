Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday December 3rd, 2022, Kinston Police Department said officers responded to a hit and run involving a car and a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. Officers reported finding a man, 28, lying in...
wcti12.com
Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run
KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged after larceny in Brice's Creek
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man who was wanted in connection to a larceny that happened in the Brice's Creek area, has been arrested. Travis Carl Jones, 36, of Vanceboro, was charged with larceny and trespassing.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Child dies, tests positive for controlled substance - Father charged
On Saturday, November 26th, at approximately 8:45 pm, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old male child that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of the victim was...
wcti12.com
Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County
Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
wcti12.com
Police seek community assistance in identifying person of interest
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest from security camera footage. Anyone with information about the person is asked to call 910-326-5151.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in connection with Christmas decoration vandalism
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On December 5th, 2022, officials with the Kinston Police Department confirmed that an arrest was made in connection to the Christmas decoration vandalism that took place in Pearson Park on November 24th. Kinston Police said they believe Timothy Grey, 20, is solely responsible for the...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for person for larceny questioning
Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s assistance to identify the following subject wanted for questioning in a larceny on Brice’s Creek Road. Anyone with information on the person or vehicle in these photos is asked to contact the Craven...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
WITN
Winterville police asking for help after larceny at cemetery
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a larceny that happened at the Winterville Cemetery located at 4818 Branch Road. Police say a memorial bench was discovered missing on December 2nd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect as person of interest in fraud of Publix
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man as a person of interest in a fraud case that happened at Publix on Marlin Drive. Police said it happened Dec. 2, 2022. The man is described as a black man, about 5' 8" tall and...
wcti12.com
Police looking for help identifying person
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for help from the community in identifying a person of interest. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 910-326-5151.
15-year-old dies after car theft, chase; 18-year-old arrested
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
wcti12.com
Teen found safe, man jailed, charged with child abduction
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A teenager was found safe and a man arrested after police located a vehicle in Tennessee that was registered to a Snow Hill man. James Robert Holloman, 55, was wanted by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in connection to missing teenager Hailey Rypkema. Rypkema was...
wcti12.com
Arrest made in Duplin County manhunt
Duplin County — A three-hour manhunt ended Monday night for a suspect who rammed a Wallace police car, injuring an officer, on Dec. 5th, 2022. The manhunt began as a disturbance call at the House of Raeford Facility in Duplin County. A Wallace police officer is recovering, and a...
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Goldsboro after stolen car crashed, flipped while fleeing, police say
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
publicradioeast.org
Teen charged after loaded revolver found stashed in his backpack at ENC school
A teenager is facing a felony charge after investigators say the student brought a loaded revolver to school on Friday. The revolver was found concealed inside the 17-year-old student’s backpack during a search by school staff and the School Resource Officer. Deputies say the search was conducted after a drug complaint against the student.
jocoreport.com
15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash
Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
Comments / 0