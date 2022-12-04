ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday December 3rd, 2022, Kinston Police Department said officers responded to a hit and run involving a car and a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. Officers reported finding a man, 28, lying in...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County

Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
wcti12.com

Man arrested in connection with Christmas decoration vandalism

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On December 5th, 2022, officials with the Kinston Police Department confirmed that an arrest was made in connection to the Christmas decoration vandalism that took place in Pearson Park on November 24th. Kinston Police said they believe Timothy Grey, 20, is solely responsible for the...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville police asking for help after larceny at cemetery

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a larceny that happened at the Winterville Cemetery located at 4818 Branch Road. Police say a memorial bench was discovered missing on December 2nd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for help identifying person

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for help from the community in identifying a person of interest. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 910-326-5151.
SWANSBORO, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old dies after car theft, chase; 18-year-old arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Teen found safe, man jailed, charged with child abduction

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A teenager was found safe and a man arrested after police located a vehicle in Tennessee that was registered to a Snow Hill man. James Robert Holloman, 55, was wanted by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in connection to missing teenager Hailey Rypkema. Rypkema was...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Duplin County manhunt

Duplin County — A three-hour manhunt ended Monday night for a suspect who rammed a Wallace police car, injuring an officer, on Dec. 5th, 2022. The manhunt began as a disturbance call at the House of Raeford Facility in Duplin County. A Wallace police officer is recovering, and a...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
WALLACE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Teen charged after loaded revolver found stashed in his backpack at ENC school

A teenager is facing a felony charge after investigators say the student brought a loaded revolver to school on Friday. The revolver was found concealed inside the 17-year-old student’s backpack during a search by school staff and the School Resource Officer. Deputies say the search was conducted after a drug complaint against the student.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

