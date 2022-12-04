Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
Tacos Don Perez to Open First Brick-and-Mortar Location: Report
Tacos Don Perez, which opened the “Biggest Food Trailer in MoCo” at the Glenmont Shopping Center last March, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Kensington, according to a report from The MoCo Show. The food truck will take over the space that has been home...
mocoshow.com
Ten Things To Do in MoCo This Holiday Season
Time: 1-7pm Location: Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. “1-5 PM: Join us on Grand Corner Ave (from Dick’s Sporting Goods to Barnes & Noble) for a Holiday Street Fest presented by Novavax!. Festive Music, Artisan Market, Pop Up Bar, S’mores Lounge, Wreath Making Workshop, Family Activities & More!...
mocoshow.com
SoldierFit Closes Bethesda Location; Plans to Consolidate with North Bethesda/Rockville Gym
In a move to consolidate members, staff, resources, etc. SoldierFit has permanently closed its Bethesda location (7920 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814) with plans of combining it with its North Bethesda/Rockville location (12241 Nebel St, North Bethesda, MD 20852). SoldierFit Bethesda opened approximately three years ago in Bethesda, while the North Bethesda/Rockville location opened in 2016.
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ is Coming to Traville Village Center
Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville. It will be taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 9761 Traville Gateway Dr. We expect more news coming out of the shopping center regarding the former Nantucket’s Reef location very soon.
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ is Coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center
Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. It will be taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
popville.com
Ledo Pizza now hiring for new Brookland location
The tease of 2014 is finally happening – a Ledo Pizza will be opening soon in Brookland. “Signs are up for Ledo Pizza on 12th and Evarts NE in Brookland, right next to Menomale.”. Stay tuned for an opening date.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: TJ Maxx to Close Friendship Heights Location
TJ Maxx has announced it is closing its Mazza Gallerie location at 5300 Wisconsin Ave. in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. Signage on the store reads, “Friendship Heights T.J. Maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”, according to a report by PoPville. Mazza Gallerie was purchased by Tishman Speyer at foreclosure auction for around $50 million back in August of 2020. The Washington Business Journal reported in 2021 that Tishman Speyer was going to redevelop the center as apartments, and that the new owners planned to keep some retail space as well as the underground parking garage.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
mocoshow.com
Shooting Injures One in Gaithersburg Tuesday Evening
A shooting occurred on Whetstone Dr. off of N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg at approximately 5pm on Tuesday evening, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. There is another Whetstone Drive a few miles away in Montgomery Village, but this incident took place near the Whetstone apartments located across from 99 Ranch Market (formerly Sports Authority) in Gaithersburg. An altercation resulted in shots being fired with one victim injured and transported to an area hospital. One firearm was recovered on the scene. We will have additional information as soon as it’s available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
popville.com
“Something must have spilled in Rock Creek”
Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary...
mocoshow.com
Update on Tuesday Evening Shooting in Gaithersburg; Suspect Apprehended
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:07 p.m., officers from both the Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police – 6th District responded to the area of Whetstone Drive for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers located a 24-years-old, male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first-aid on the male victim until Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male suspect was apprehended.
mocoshow.com
Two Montgomery County Schools Named Finalists For Wash-FM’s Christmas Choir Competition
97.1 WASH-FM is searching the DMV for the area’s best school choirs to ring in the holiday season! Per WASH-FM: The top choir from each division will win up to $5,000 towards their schools’ music program and be invited to perform at The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Warner Theatre 12/17. The Top 3 Choir Finalists for elementary/Middle School have been announced and they include two schools in Montgomery County– North Bethesda Middle School (MCPS, Bethesda), and St. Andrew Apostle Catholic School (Private, Silver Spring). You can listen to each choir at the times listed below and vote for your favorite.
mocoshow.com
WMATA Begins Phase 4 of Bus Stop Closures at Rockville Metrorail Station on Wednesday, Dec. 7
Per MCDOT: Due to WMATA performing bus shelter replacements at the Rockville Metrorail Station, the Westside of the station is experiencing temporary bus stop closures. Closures take place in phases. Phase 3 of closures, impacting Northbound Q line buses, began on Wednesday. Nov. 30. Phase 4 of the closures, impacting Ride On Routes 46 and 55 will begin Wednesday, Dec. 7.
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
mocoshow.com
Culture of Jiu-Jitsu Academy is Coming to Gaithersburg
Per Edge: Culture of Jiu-Jitsu Academy has signed a lease with Finmarc Management, Inc. for 6,000 square feet of space within 220 Girard Street, a two-story building containing approximately 55,000 square of light industrial and flex space, and located within the Gaithersburg section of Montgomery County, Maryland. The Brazilian concept, which combines principles that instill confidence and improves physical fitness among its participants, expects to open in mid-December. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both partners with Advisory Services for Edge, represented the landlord in this transaction, who also oversaw the overall leasing strategy which elevated this asset to 100% occupancy. Craig Kates, Director of Tenant Advisory Services for Edge, represented the tenant and Emily Heppen, Senior Director of Leasing for Finmarc, was also involved in negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
NBC Washington
Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police
A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car
A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her…
Comments / 1