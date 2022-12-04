Per Edge: Culture of Jiu-Jitsu Academy has signed a lease with Finmarc Management, Inc. for 6,000 square feet of space within 220 Girard Street, a two-story building containing approximately 55,000 square of light industrial and flex space, and located within the Gaithersburg section of Montgomery County, Maryland. The Brazilian concept, which combines principles that instill confidence and improves physical fitness among its participants, expects to open in mid-December. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both partners with Advisory Services for Edge, represented the landlord in this transaction, who also oversaw the overall leasing strategy which elevated this asset to 100% occupancy. Craig Kates, Director of Tenant Advisory Services for Edge, represented the tenant and Emily Heppen, Senior Director of Leasing for Finmarc, was also involved in negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO