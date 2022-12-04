ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

South Burlington Police searching for man suspected of firing gun in Jaycee Park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police are searching for a man suspected of firing a gun in Jaycee Park on Tuesday evening. Investigators said they received a call about a male suspect walking westbound on Williston Road near White Street and "waving" a gun around 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding officers could not locate the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont State Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. In a media availability on Wednesday afternoon, State Police said they are treating the incident as a homicide, and they believe it was a targeted incident.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Wood 4 Good helping families heat homes in Chittenden County

JERICHO, Vt. — Our first big snowfall is expected this week, which means it's time to turn the heat onto full blast. But for some families in our region, heating a home is not feasible. However, Wood 4 Good, a local nonprofit organization, is helping families overcome heat insecurity.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Plattsburgh High School says threat sent via AirDrop is not credible

A threat at Plattsburgh High School sent via AirDrop was deemed non-credible following an investigation, according to school officials. In a message to parents via ParentSquare, Plattsburgh High School Principal Daniel Valenzuela said a student received the threatening AirDrop message from someone while they were in the cafeteria during 7th period.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Hartford girl's hockey scores five unanswered goals against Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — Coming into the year, Essex High School was riding quite the streak on the ice. Both the boys and girls hockey programs combined to win two state titles in as many years, bringing in big expectations to begin the year. The Hornets started their home seasons...
ESSEX, VT
Family-friendly holiday lights contest in Essex allows spectators to vote

ESSEX, Vt. — The town of Essex has brought back its annual Holiday Lights Contest. Homes in Essex and Essex Junction are invited to submit their addresses so anyone can drive by and check out their lights and decorations. People vote for their favorites to win prizes submitted by local businesses. This year, 24 homes are participating.
ESSEX, VT
Burlington High School principal to resign in January

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District will conduct a national search for a new principal following the announcement that current Burlington High School principal Lauren McBride is resigning. Burlington School District Superintendent Thomas Flanagan announced McBride's resignation in a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday. In the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington School District files federal lawsuit against Monsanto

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District has officiallyfiled a federal lawsuit suing agrochemical company Monsanto for the use of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the construction of the former Burlington High School building. The suit alleges that PCB contamination led to the closure of the Burlington High School...
BURLINGTON, VT
Malone Central School District appoints interim superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District has appointed an interim superintendent to replace outgoing administrator Jerry Griffin. On Tuesday, the Board of Education appointed Glens Falls resident Stanley Maziejka to lead the school district beginning on Jan. 3. Maziejka has served as a school superintendent at...
MALONE, NY
Globalfoundries begins layoff process

ESSEX, Vt. — GlobalFoundries, Vermont's largest private employer, is expected to issue layoffs this week. The company originally announced it would lay off employees in November. The microchip plant in Essex Junction currently employs more than 2,000 people. GlobalFoundries told NBC5 that they have started the process and they...
ESSEX, VT
Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act

Local organizations and activists reacted on Tuesday to President Joe Biden signing the Respect For Marriage Act into law. The act codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Same-sex marriage has been protected in New York State since 2011, but executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance...
BURLINGTON, VT

