mynbc5.com
South Burlington Police searching for man suspected of firing gun in Jaycee Park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police are searching for a man suspected of firing a gun in Jaycee Park on Tuesday evening. Investigators said they received a call about a male suspect walking westbound on Williston Road near White Street and "waving" a gun around 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding officers could not locate the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. In a media availability on Wednesday afternoon, State Police said they are treating the incident as a homicide, and they believe it was a targeted incident.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police looking for man suspected of stealing $12,000 in jewelry from downtown shops
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are looking for a man suspected of stealing more than $12,000 from several downtown jewelry stores earlier this month. Officials said they received several reports from area jewelry shops from Dec. 9-14 that a male suspect had stolen items from the stores, with items ranging from $850 to $4,500.
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
mynbc5.com
Wood 4 Good helping families heat homes in Chittenden County
JERICHO, Vt. — Our first big snowfall is expected this week, which means it's time to turn the heat onto full blast. But for some families in our region, heating a home is not feasible. However, Wood 4 Good, a local nonprofit organization, is helping families overcome heat insecurity.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh District 3 Fire Dept. holds tree burning demonstration ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — You might be putting up your tree soon for the holidays, and if you decide to use a real tree, the District No. 3 Fire Department in Plattsburgh wants to make sure you minimize all risks of fire. The department gave a demonstration on Tuesday, showing...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh High School says threat sent via AirDrop is not credible
A threat at Plattsburgh High School sent via AirDrop was deemed non-credible following an investigation, according to school officials. In a message to parents via ParentSquare, Plattsburgh High School Principal Daniel Valenzuela said a student received the threatening AirDrop message from someone while they were in the cafeteria during 7th period.
mynbc5.com
Hartford girl's hockey scores five unanswered goals against Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — Coming into the year, Essex High School was riding quite the streak on the ice. Both the boys and girls hockey programs combined to win two state titles in as many years, bringing in big expectations to begin the year. The Hornets started their home seasons...
mynbc5.com
Family-friendly holiday lights contest in Essex allows spectators to vote
ESSEX, Vt. — The town of Essex has brought back its annual Holiday Lights Contest. Homes in Essex and Essex Junction are invited to submit their addresses so anyone can drive by and check out their lights and decorations. People vote for their favorites to win prizes submitted by local businesses. This year, 24 homes are participating.
mynbc5.com
Burlington High School principal to resign in January
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District will conduct a national search for a new principal following the announcement that current Burlington High School principal Lauren McBride is resigning. Burlington School District Superintendent Thomas Flanagan announced McBride's resignation in a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday. In the...
mynbc5.com
Santa takes helicopter to UVM Children's Hospital to give out early Christmas gifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. — There was a special guest at the University of Vermont Medical Center today — Santa Claus. Santa stopped by to deliver presents to the kids via helicopter for the 16th annual "Santa drop". "This time of year, it really is our job to help kids...
mynbc5.com
Burlington School District files federal lawsuit against Monsanto
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District has officiallyfiled a federal lawsuit suing agrochemical company Monsanto for the use of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the construction of the former Burlington High School building. The suit alleges that PCB contamination led to the closure of the Burlington High School...
mynbc5.com
Malone Central School District appoints interim superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District has appointed an interim superintendent to replace outgoing administrator Jerry Griffin. On Tuesday, the Board of Education appointed Glens Falls resident Stanley Maziejka to lead the school district beginning on Jan. 3. Maziejka has served as a school superintendent at...
mynbc5.com
Globalfoundries begins layoff process
ESSEX, Vt. — GlobalFoundries, Vermont's largest private employer, is expected to issue layoffs this week. The company originally announced it would lay off employees in November. The microchip plant in Essex Junction currently employs more than 2,000 people. GlobalFoundries told NBC5 that they have started the process and they...
mynbc5.com
Feeding Chittenden hopes to secure more donations in final stretch of 'Holidays Without Hunger' campaign
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Feeding Chittenden is on a mission, hoping to feed 10,000 families through its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign. The organization has successfully fed just over 7,200 families, but that’s only about 75% of its end-of-the-year goal. "The need is so much greater with high inflation, rent,...
mynbc5.com
Ben visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its 200th anniversary
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — In this edition of This Is Our Home, NBC5's Ben Frechette visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its bicentennial anniversary! The town was officially founded in 1822. 200 years later, Wilmington stands out as a gem in the Adirondacks, home to the iconic Whiteface...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council swear in councilor, decide on redistricting language and agree to more action on guns
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council swore in a new councilor while tackling some big-ticket issues at Monday night's regular meeting. Democrat Maea Brandt was sworn in as the East District's newest councilor. She fills a role left vacant by Progressive Jack Hanson back in September when he took a job with the city.
mynbc5.com
Malone-Franklin Academy girls' ice hockey dominates Saranac Lake-Lake Placid 11-1
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Saranac Lake-Lake Placid's combo high school girls ice hockey team had no answers for Malone-Franklin Academy's combo team, as they fell 11-1 at home. Two players, seniors Chanel Thompson and Vail St. Hilaire, each scored scored hat tricks for Malone-Franklin Academy. SLP senior Brooklyn Shumway...
mynbc5.com
Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act
Local organizations and activists reacted on Tuesday to President Joe Biden signing the Respect For Marriage Act into law. The act codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Same-sex marriage has been protected in New York State since 2011, but executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance...
mynbc5.com
Northeastern Clinton Central High School boys ice hockey holds off late comeback from Saranac Lake-Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Northeastern Clinton Central High School boys ice hockey used a strong start to hold on and win against Saranac Lake-Lake Placid High School's combo team 4-3 on the road. NCCS senior Winnie Simpson scored two of his team's four goals, while senior Marcus Bedard and...
