Total bs to blame the parents. Anyone can be mental at any time. The laws don't help anyone get help for the mental until they show a danger to themselves or others, then they even put the concerned parents through the ringer, like anyone wants to commit someone else...The police have created their own storyline with help from the internet. No way should they have blamed the parents.
We Will never know the REAL reason he choose those Officers as his target.I don't believe it was a random "He didn't like cops" shooting.
what I'd like to know is how when they knew who it was they couldn't find him for 48 days .
