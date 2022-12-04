ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

1,700 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25T683_0jWyvFAG00

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.

The authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said that it's still unclear what caused the animals' deaths, but they likely died of natural reasons.

Regional officials initially said Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but on Sunday Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said according to the state RIA Novosti news agency that after a broader inspection of the coast the number of dead animals was 1,700.

Gapizov said the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed by poachers.

Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn't immediately spot any pollutants.

Several previous incidents of mass deaths of seals were attributed to natural causes.

The data about the number of seals in the Caspian varies widely. The fisheries agency has said the overall number of Caspian seals is 270,000-300,000, while Gapizov's center put the number at 70,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
RadarOnline

Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins

A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy