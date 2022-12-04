ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST REQUEST TO ADJUST DEMAND SIDE INVESTMENT MECHANISM CHARGE

Evergy Missouri West Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line item on customer bills allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision

CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Car Chase Ends in Clinton with Four Arrested

On the evening of December 01, 2022, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg, Missouri. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to...
CLINTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

To The Editor: A Tribal Casino Is A Bad Deal For Lake Of The Ozarks

The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
kchi.com

E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County

The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged after multi-agency police chase Sunday

A Columbia man is facing charges for a multi-agency police chase Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 63, just south of Ashland, when he spotted a car driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off toward Hartsburg.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy