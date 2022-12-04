Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST REQUEST TO ADJUST DEMAND SIDE INVESTMENT MECHANISM CHARGE
Evergy Missouri West Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line item on customer bills allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.
Gov. Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
Kait 8
Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia. Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the...
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
KOMU
Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
mykdkd.com
Car Chase Ends in Clinton with Four Arrested
On the evening of December 01, 2022, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg, Missouri. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to...
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
lakeexpo.com
To The Editor: A Tribal Casino Is A Bad Deal For Lake Of The Ozarks
The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
kchi.com
E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County
The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged after multi-agency police chase Sunday
A Columbia man is facing charges for a multi-agency police chase Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 63, just south of Ashland, when he spotted a car driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off toward Hartsburg.
