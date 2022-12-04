Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alabama commits top moments from day 1 of Alabama- Mississippi All-Star practice
Alabama football’s 2023 commits, Hunter Osborne and a Yhonzae Pierre, got after it for team Alabama on the first day of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star event. Their top moments can be streamed above.
Former Alabama RB explains why Tide players should not opt-out of Sugar Bowl
We have seen a few players from other collegiate programs choose to sit out bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. National media, local reporters, and Alabama fans are interested in knowing how many Crimson Tide draft-eligible Crimson Tide players will choose to opt-out of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Two of Alabama’s three permanent team captains, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., are projected top five picks for the draft. Coach Nick Saban told reporters in Sunday’s press conference for the Sugar Bowl that he had not spoken to Young or Anderson about a decision to play or sit out the matchup to prepare for the draft.
4-Star OLB Yhonzae Pierre ‘more locked in’ with Alabama after official visit
Alabama football’s four-star outside linebacker commit, Yhonzae Pierre feels even better about his decision to commit to Alabama after officially visiting the Crimson Tide. Pierre is one of the Crimson Tide’s longest-standing commits. He is a product of Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The senior said he is feels he feels a lot better about his decision heading into signing day.
Alabama commits, targets set to compete in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
Alabama football will be represented in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this week is with multiple Crimson Tide commits expected to participate. There are Tide commits and targets on both squads. Alabama’s four-star defensive commits, Yhonzae Pierre and Hunter Osborne are expected to represent the star of Alabama. Brayson Hubbard, who is also committed to Alabama, will represent Mississippi.
Nick Saban says Alabama wants ‘to prove’ how good a team it is in Sugar Bowl
Alabama entered the college football season with many expectations, including a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Neither got achieved as two losses knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention. Alabama has not been dominant or balanced offensively and defensively all year. The team made uncharacteristic mistakes, had poor game-planning, a lack of energy, and did not carry itself with the level of excellence we are used to. However, the Tide managed to earn 10 wins and captured a berth in a classic bowl game. Alabama is scheduled to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT.
SEC Shorts documents Alabama trying to sneak on to the Playoff plane
SEC Shorts is out with its latest episode, and this time, it finds Alabama trying to sneak on to the College Football Playoff plane. “It was a week of waiting and watching for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite having 2 losses on their resume, many felt the Tide deserved to squeak into that final 4th Playoff spot. Alabama shows up to the boarding of the Playoff plane but can’t seem to get past the gate.”
Providence Day 5-star tackle David Sanders lands offer from Alabama
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day 5-star offensive tackle David Sanders has racked up dozens of offers and now can say he's received the same opportunity from the University of Alabama. Sanders is a sophomore and currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the country in 247Sports class of 2025 rankings.
Alabama defensive end accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has its second senior to accept an invitation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Young, a native Mississippian, arrived in Alabama’s 2019 recruiting class as a four-star. He’s produced every year, especially in the last two seasons. Young led all defensive linemen for the Crimson Tide in tackles (46) and had 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His best performance came at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his return to Mississippi to battle Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3, 292-pounder had a career-high 11 tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in Alabama’s 30-24 victory. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week honors. Young could be a late first-round to an early second-round draft selection.
Alabama lands several names — including six on first-team — to Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC Team
Alabama football is not in the College Football Playoff, but its players are getting recognized for honors. Pro Football Focus unveiled its All-SEC Team on Tuesday, and several Crimson Tide players made it. Bryce Young (quarterback), Jahmyr Gibbs (running back), Will Anderson Jr., (linebacker), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), Brian Branch (defensive...
Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home
Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
Why Alabama in the Sugar Bowl is a good consolation prize despite missing the CFP?
As badly as the University of Alabama football team and its fans wanted the College Football Playoff, the committee did not see fit to put the Crimson Tide in. Alabama is out of the playoff for the second time since the CFP started in 2014. Losses to Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee in the regular season doomed its opportunity, despite it getting chaos from other teams losing. Coach Nick Saban and a couple of players tried to campaign for the Tide to get into the playoff; however, it went to no avail.
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
Alabama LB Will Anderson named college football’s best defender for 2022
Alabama LB Will Anderson took home college football’s top defensive award for the second year in a row. Anderson was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and is the first back-to-back recipient since Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald who won the award in 1995 and 1996. Anderson was also named the...
Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
BREAKING: Alabama OL Amari Kight enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama OL Amari Kight became the fifth Crimson Tide offensive lineman to hit the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama’s Stephen M. Smith that Kight hit the portal. Kight, who joined Alabama in the 2019 recruiting cycle, primarily served as a reserve lineman for the...
Alabama sees nine players named to 2022 Coaches All-SEC Teams
The University of Alabama football team placed nine players who combined to account for 12 honors on the 2022 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches Teams, which were unveiled Tuesday by the league office. Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL) was the lone first-team selection on offense, while Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Jordan Battle (DB),...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Nick Saban reacts to missing the College Football Playoff
Even though at a glance it appeared as if the stars had aligned for Alabama to make the College Football Playoff, their championship hunt came to a close on Sunday as it was ranked at the No. 5 spot. Shortly following the announcement head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN...
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal
Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
