ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Comments / 5

Related
wktn.com

18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County

An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday

TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
TIFFIN, OH
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH
peakofohio.com

New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning

New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge

VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
VAN WERT, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County

VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
VERSAILLES, OH
Lima News

Lima man injured in Auglaize County shooting

SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Lima man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salem Township, in the far northwest section of Auglaize County, according to a press release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the undisclosed location at 12:48 a.m. Sunday and discovered...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Tarockis Greer maintains his innocence during sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County Common Pleas Judge says a Lima man will serve his sentence on a 4-count indictment consecutively. Tarockis Greer will spend, at the minimum, 26 years in prison for his part in an apparent robbery in the 1600 of West Wayne Street in July of 2021. Greer was indicted on 4-counts that included aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault along with firearms specifications. The prosecution asked the judge for the maximum penalty and Greer maintains he is innocent.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sentencing hearing for murder suspect

TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
TROY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy