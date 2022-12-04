Read full article on original website
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
Firefighters called to 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Emergency fire and medical crews are responding to a 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County. Firefighters were called to the 7900 block of Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The house is just under ten minutes...
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana
TROY — New details are being revealed in the murder of a Troy man as a judge contemplates the sentence for the man who admitted to killing him. Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing, where prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out information for a judge in their process of determining his sentence.
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning
New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
Trial date set for man accused of killing Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year has been set. Phillip Lee, 47, is set for trial on March 7, 2023, according to online court records. Lee has been accused of shooting Officer Seara Burton,...
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
Lima man injured in Auglaize County shooting
SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Lima man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salem Township, in the far northwest section of Auglaize County, according to a press release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the undisclosed location at 12:48 a.m. Sunday and discovered...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Tarockis Greer maintains his innocence during sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County Common Pleas Judge says a Lima man will serve his sentence on a 4-count indictment consecutively. Tarockis Greer will spend, at the minimum, 26 years in prison for his part in an apparent robbery in the 1600 of West Wayne Street in July of 2021. Greer was indicted on 4-counts that included aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault along with firearms specifications. The prosecution asked the judge for the maximum penalty and Greer maintains he is innocent.
Sentencing hearing for murder suspect
TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
