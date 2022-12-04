Read full article on original website
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown
Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Springfield plans $1 million in work at Masonic building overlook State and Main street corner; $4.1 million in grants awarded other communities
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Redevelopment Authority received $900,000 in state money Tuesday to stabilize and make roofing and masonry repairs to the Masonic Building at the corner of State and Main Streets. All told, with a local match, the repairs will cost about $1 million and begin in 2023...
Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home
Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Single-family residence in South Hadley sells for $495,000
David Farnsworth and Vanessa Farnsworth bought the property at 2 Birch Hill Road, South Hadley, from Priscilla White cole on Nov. 9, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 25,474 square-foot lot. Additional...
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $730,000 for a three-bedroom home
L Linea bought the property at 397 Prospect Street, Shrewsbury, from Lt Fratantonio on Nov. 10, 2022. The $730,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $380. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home
977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow
Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
Three-bedroom home sells in East Longmeadow for $560,000
Matthew Johan and Tamara Davis bought the property at 28 Terry Lane, East Longmeadow, from A Scibelli Ret Michael on Nov. 10, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,871 square-foot lot. These...
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
$75 gift card for COVID-19 booster or vaccine at clinic in West Springfield this week
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow closes, plans to reopen at different location
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow has officially closed its doors and sold its Maple Road property. The pizzeria and Italian restaurant is looking to reopen at a new location. Ownership of the Longmeadow pizzeria announced the restaurant closure on its Facebook page Saturday:. “It’s with a heavy heart that we...
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
The Hangar offering selection of food, beer to help unwind from holiday hustle and bustle
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a busy time of year with the holidays right around the corner and whether you’re overwhelmed with shopping or upcoming travel, what better way to take some time to unwind than with a beer and some wings while playing or watching a game?
Crews battle vehicle fire on Arnold Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to Arnold Street in Palmer Tuesday morning after reports of a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire ios investigation by the Palmer Fire Department. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
