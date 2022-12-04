ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown

Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000

Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home

Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home

977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
WORCESTER, MA
1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
CHICOPEE, MA
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow

Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Crews battle vehicle fire on Arnold Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to Arnold Street in Palmer Tuesday morning after reports of a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire ios investigation by the Palmer Fire Department. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
PALMER, MA
