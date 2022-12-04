FORECAST: Cold front to bring cooler temperatures to area
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The week will start off dry but we do have the of risk showers Monday night.
- We are expected to have a semi-unsettled pattern until Friday.
- The best chance for showers looks to be Tuesday, but those are mostly scattered.
- We will experience a warmup midweek to around 70.
Comments / 0