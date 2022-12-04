Read full article on original website
Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home
Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $730,000 for a three-bedroom home
L Linea bought the property at 397 Prospect Street, Shrewsbury, from Lt Fratantonio on Nov. 10, 2022. The $730,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $380. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home
977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown
Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow
Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $420,000
Mark Mondani and Aislinn Calabrese acquired the property at 47 Barclay Street, Longmeadow, from Kylee C Granfield on Nov. 10, 2022. The $420,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $284. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot. These...
Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox
Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
Springfield plans $1 million in work at Masonic building overlook State and Main street corner; $4.1 million in grants awarded other communities
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Redevelopment Authority received $900,000 in state money Tuesday to stabilize and make roofing and masonry repairs to the Masonic Building at the corner of State and Main Streets. All told, with a local match, the repairs will cost about $1 million and begin in 2023...
Single family residence sells for $505,000 in Feeding Hills
Kevin Wyman and Tara Wyman bought the property at 154 Tobacco Farm Road, Feeding Hills, from Louis M Garvin and Mary A Garvin on Nov. 10, 2022. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Smith & Wesson sales off by 47% as demand for firearms drops
SPRINGFIELD — Firearm manufacturer Smith & Wesson’s sales were down 47% in the most recent quarter, a drop the company blamed Tuesday on inflation, the cost of home heating and rising interest rates. Smith & Wesson reported $121 million in sales Tuesday for the three months that ended...
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500
Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
The Hangar offering selection of food, beer to help unwind from holiday hustle and bustle
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a busy time of year with the holidays right around the corner and whether you’re overwhelmed with shopping or upcoming travel, what better way to take some time to unwind than with a beer and some wings while playing or watching a game?
Springfield Gardens residents continue to protest living conditions
Protesters gathered outside of a Springfield Gardens apartment building Tuesday morning to raise concerns over current living conditions.
