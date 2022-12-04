ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home

Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000

Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home

977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown

Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow

Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $420,000

Mark Mondani and Aislinn Calabrese acquired the property at 47 Barclay Street, Longmeadow, from Kylee C Granfield on Nov. 10, 2022. The $420,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $284. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot. These...
LONGMEADOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox

Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $505,000 in Feeding Hills

Kevin Wyman and Tara Wyman bought the property at 154 Tobacco Farm Road, Feeding Hills, from Louis M Garvin and Mary A Garvin on Nov. 10, 2022. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
WSBS

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500

Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
WORCESTER, MA
