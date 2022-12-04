Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
New info released about Tippah County homicide
PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
Man on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List reportedly dead after barricading himself in house
A man on Mississippi’s Most Wanted List on child exploitation and assault charges reportedly barricaded himself in a Marshall County house on Monday morning before committing suicide. Action News Five in Memphis reports that officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as George Robinson, locked...
Wanted fugitive dead after MS deputies attempt arrest
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A fugitive on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list died of a self inflicted gunshot during a standoff with authorities Monday in Marshall County, agencies said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 37-year-old George Dewitt Robinson Jr. He was wanted on a charge of sexual battery. The MBI is investigating […]
One person killed, another seriously injured in Mississippi camper fire
One person died and another was seriously injured in a camper fire outside Corinth on Sunday. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that at approximately 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth in Alcorn County.
WBBJ
Authorities ask for help after man found shot, killed
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help. They say on Friday around 11:45 p.m., a man named Johnny Harbin was shot and killed inside his own home on Pickins Drive, which is northwest of Adamsville. Harbin was 57-years-old. Officials with...
desotocountynews.com
Murder investigation underway in Tippah County
A murder investigation is underway in Tippah County after a body was found in Pine Grove on Friday. A body was found on County Road 600 approximately two miles from Pine Grove School. Neither Tippah County Sheriff’s Office or the coroner’s office have released any information about the homicide as...
wtva.com
3-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash
ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A deadly car crash involving a 3-year old child is still under investigation in Pontotoc County. The crash happened early Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Old Airport and Algoma roads. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the child was killed in the wreck. An...
wtva.com
Human remains found in Alcorn County camper fire
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters found the remains of a man inside a camper fire in Alcorn County. The fire happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 at a camper on County Road 793. Firefighters found a woman injured; medics airlifted her to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
wtva.com
Homicide investigation in Tippah County
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
tippahnews.com
One dead, one injured after camper fire in Alcorn County
One dead, one injured after camper fire in Alcorn County. At approximately 1:36 a.m. Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth, Alcorn County. It was reported that an individual was possibly trapped in the camper. A female identified as 42 year old Dena Towery a resident of the camper was discovered to be injured and was airlifted to the Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis.
WBBJ
Overnight shooting in McNairy Co. leaves one dead
MCNAIRY CO. Tenn. —Overnight shooting leaves one dead. Around 11 am Saturday morning, we received a viewer tip of a possible shooting in McNairy County. McNairy County Sheriff, Guy Buck, confirmed the shooting occurred at around midnight Friday at 341 Pickins Drive in McNairy County, right outside of Adamsville.
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
Florence police identify man dead after apparent drowning
The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man was found dead after apparently drowning.
wcbi.com
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off employees at each plant, including Miss., Ala.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another well-known company has laid off workers in our area. Tiffin Motorhomes has sent notices to employees at each of its plants that their jobs were cut. The exact numbers aren’t known, but WCBI was told the layoffs impact workers at each of the company’s manufacturing plants, including Belmont and Burnsville in Mississippi and Red Bay, Alabama.
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
actionnews5.com
Family shocked after man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - There are still lots of questions surrounding the surprising release of the man charged in the murder of former Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Timothy Herrington, Jr. was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday afternoon. Friday, Action News 5 spoke to the sister...
Cherokee Fire responds to morning fire that left home total loss
The Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) said a house was left a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Comments / 0