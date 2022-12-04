One dead, one injured after camper fire in Alcorn County. At approximately 1:36 a.m. Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth, Alcorn County. It was reported that an individual was possibly trapped in the camper. A female identified as 42 year old Dena Towery a resident of the camper was discovered to be injured and was airlifted to the Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO