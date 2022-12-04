Read full article on original website
BBC
England 3-0 Senegal: Jude Bellingham 'will be best midfielder in the world', says Phil Foden
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jude Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal has led England team-mate...
The World Is Getting Introduced to Jude Bellingham’s Splendor
The 19-year-old was sensational in England’s last-16 win over Senegal, his value and stature for the Three Lions increasing in their run to the World Cup quarterfinals.
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
BBC
Michael O'Neill: The moments that made returning boss a NI legend
They say you should never go back. Yet, try telling that to the Green and White Army. They've got what they wanted. Less than 1,000 days since he departed Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill is set to return as Northern Ireland manager. He will be doing well to get near his...
Real Madrid Are Not Considering Signing Erling Haaland
According to reports the European Champions Real Madrid are not considering signing Manchester City man Erling Haaland.
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
NME
Echo and the Bunnymen to play ‘Ocean Rain’ in full with orchestra on four UK shows
Echo and the Bunnymen have announced a special UK tour for autumn 2023. The band will be playing their fourth album ‘Ocean Rain’ in full for four shows around the country in Nottingham, Edinburgh, their hometown of Liverpool and London’s Royal Albert Hall in September 2023. They will be accompanied by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.
BBC
Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season
Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
‘Klondike’ Director Maryna Er Gorbach Talks Prophetic Film That Foresaw Russian Invasion – Contenders International
Maryna Er Gorbach’s drama Klondike revolves around a Ukrainian couple on the cusp of parenthood whose lives are turned upside down by the rise of the Russia-backed separatist movement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The pair are impacted further by the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over the region in July 2014, which leaves debris strewn over their property and further ratchets up tensions in the area. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “MH17 was very a shocking event for Ukraine, but after this shock we thought it would be a really symbolic event, because it was not so easy to ignore, and...
Tensions over trade deals exposed at Mercosur summit
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A summit of the four Mercosur nations exposed tensions Tuesday as Uruguay’s eagerness to seek out foreign markets collided with opposition from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said his country must “open up to the world” and it intends to...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
