Chairs, stools, and couches come in all shapes and sizes, but they are bound by a single hard requirement. They must be stable enough and sturdy enough so that people can sit on them with confidence that they won’t fall on their butts when they least expect it. Some seats put that requirement at the heart of their visual design, exuding that stability and durability simply by the way they look. Others, on the other hand, try to trick the mind by presenting what is almost like an optical illusion, making a sofa float in mid-air without making you crash to the ground. This striking collection of chairs and seats straddle the fine line between these two, offering furniture that seems to be structurally sound yet fragile enough to pop and burst at the slightest touch.

1 DAY AGO