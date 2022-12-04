Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Frunchroom is a delightful furniture collection that looks like part of a dollhouse
Furniture is mostly seen as functional objects rather than just for show. After all, you sit on them or place items on them, and they feel like a waste of space if they remain unused for long periods of time. At the same time, however, furniture has always served a decorative purpose, which is why many antique pieces have ornate engravings or designs. Furniture has the ability to create a specific mood or atmosphere in a room. Even an interior filled with minimalist tables and chairs exudes a sense of cleanliness and tidiness. Others, however, prefer a livelier ambiance, especially in a living room, and this furniture collection definitely brings a whimsical spirit that feels like it came straight out of a dollhouse.
yankodesign.com
Keep on reading while sipping your tea with this unique book-shaped bookmark
Bookmarks are great for those times you need to put a book aside for a while to do other things. There are even quite a few designs available for these, from simple cards to decorative fixtures or even multi-functional night lamps. But when you want to keep your book open just to reach for a drink or a snack, however, bookmarks can’t do squat. Especially if you actually want to keep on reading the open book. Fortunately, the solution doesn’t require sophisticated designs or complicated mechanics. All you need is some outside-the-box thinking and put a book on a book, just like this rather unconventional acrylic bookmark that, oddly enough, also looks like a book.
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
This Modern $8 Million Glass Mansion in London Once Starred in ‘Luther.’ Now It’s up for Grabs.
Sure, living next to a cemetery could be a bit creepy. But in London, a famous Victorian graveyard acts as a fascinating setting for a modern showpiece sited above it. The Grey House, built by UK-based architecture firm Eldridge Smerin, is situated beside the historic Highgate Cemetery—known mostly for being the final resting place of Karl Marx and George Michael, to name a few. The home comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and takes the place of a John Winter-designed dwelling that used to exist on the same lot. Since its inception, the property has won several prizes, including a RIBA award, and made many onscreen appearances. Most notably, it played a role in the hit crime series Luther. Now The Grey House is on the market for only the second time ever for a cool £7 million ($7.9 million).
Snoop On the Stoop Is Giving Elf On a Shelf a Run for Its Money This Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Everyone knows Elf on a Shelf. It’s singlehandedly the only reason why your kids stay on their best behavior during the holiday season. For those of you living under a rock, Elf on a Shelf acts as Santa’s little helper during the holidays. He’s a little toy doll parents set in different places throughout the home so kids know that he’s always watching, ensuring that kiddos are staying good enough to keep on the nice list. Essentially, it’s just a way to keep...
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
yankodesign.com
This modernized binocular made me realize that the accessory actually needs a design uplift from random curves
Whether you’re a stargazer, birdwatcher or casual nature lover; zooming in on things including subject of interest is made easy with a pair of binoculars. An adventurers’ accessory per se, it is the holy grail for people from all walks of life owing to which it has seen gradual improvements in the levels of magnification without compromising on the quality.
yankodesign.com
This sleek CD player lets you display cover art like a picture frame
Vinyl records have been revived in the past years, but ironically, the younger CDs seem to have fallen out of fashion almost completely. Not only have streaming services and digital collections (legally acquired, of course) made the limited capacity of audio CDs pointless, the physical medium doesn’t offer any distinct audio flavor as old-school records do. That said, CDs continue to be made and sold, and there are people that still hold onto their library of collected albums in this disc format dearly. It’s definitely possible to still listen to them, but most CD players these days come in large boxes that stay at home or peripherals that connect to computers. This minimalist CD player, however, offers the freedom to listen to that kind of music anywhere you go and also gives you the opportunity to flaunt that CD’s cover, just like album art in music apps.
yankodesign.com
These delicious candy-like chairs are shockingly made from real balloons
Chairs, stools, and couches come in all shapes and sizes, but they are bound by a single hard requirement. They must be stable enough and sturdy enough so that people can sit on them with confidence that they won’t fall on their butts when they least expect it. Some seats put that requirement at the heart of their visual design, exuding that stability and durability simply by the way they look. Others, on the other hand, try to trick the mind by presenting what is almost like an optical illusion, making a sofa float in mid-air without making you crash to the ground. This striking collection of chairs and seats straddle the fine line between these two, offering furniture that seems to be structurally sound yet fragile enough to pop and burst at the slightest touch.
Use This Rolls Royce To Arrive At Your Wedding In Style
Do you have a loved one, possibly a husband or wife, who likes cars and creative photography? If so then this particular vehicle might be the perfect thing for you. This time around we’re not trying to sell a car but rather the vehicle is a rental, primarily used for photo shoots and of course for those who appreciate the design of a classic Rolls-Royce. Everything from weddings photos to music videos could be made possible by this incredible automobile. Here’s a few ideas that might make your photo shoot with the person you love truly special.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture designs for your modern contemporary home
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a table built from Tasmanian wood sourced from the bottom of a lake to a gorgeous dune-inspired table – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
yankodesign.com
This sustainable coffee machine concept is modular and easily repairable
Coffee lovers and their friends often joke about how the world actually runs on coffee, but there’s no denying how much of the drink is made and consumed on a daily basis. Unfortunately, it’s a kind of human fuel that does have its own negative effects on the environment, even if indirectly. Used coffee grounds are thrown away and wasted by the tons, cups either increase plastic waste or paper use, and coffee machines get broken and disposed of indiscriminately. While there are already attempts to address the first two problems, there are very few solutions when it comes to the sustainability of coffee machines. Just like every other appliance, not much thought is given to their life cycles, which is what makes this modular coffee machine design rather revolutionary while also being aesthetically interesting.
hypebeast.com
Head to the "One of These Days Motel" with Matt McCormick's New Homewares
Multimedia artist Matt McCormick has released a collection of homewares that take inspiration from the American West, featuring ceramics, stationary, and decorative items. Each piece in the collection is being released under his menswear label, One of These Days, which he launched in order to bridge the gap between his art and those who may not view it in traditional spaces. Across the collections, he employs motifs that are – similarly to his artworks – inspired by the area’s “historic splendor and contemporary squalor”.
Casio's new yellow G-Shock series is a blast of zesty 90s nostalgia
The company has launched five new watches that borrow the gray and yellow color scheme of 1994's popular 'Jason' design
yankodesign.com
This collection of 3D printed homeware is designed to be tiny architecture that fits in your hand
Vienna-based designer Nicolas Gold trained with Zaha Hadid, before building ‘Sheyn’ with his partner Markus Schaffer. Sheyn focuses on creating “Tiny Furniture” – which is basically homeware designed by architects. The homeware has been infused with an architect’s tendency to fuss and mull over “the tiniest details of furniture and fixtures”.
yankodesign.com
Cooler Master has killed it with the ORB X immersive pod that cocoons you for hours of uninterrupted work or play
The furniture industry is head over heels for designing the most comfortable workstations and rigs to make sure the home-based workforce is left with nothing but to focus on their routine. With life returning to normal after three rough years of the pandemic, seclusion and privacy are going to be two concerns each of us would want employers to address. In that scenario, a semi-enclosed cockpit with just about everything one would need for hours of uninterrupted work or play is just a dream!
France 24
A forgotten French icon: The life and art of animal painter Rosa Bonheur
We explore the life and artwork of French artist Rosa Bonheur, who was a pioneer – both as a painter and as a woman – in 19th century society. Two centuries years after her birth, major exhibitions are being held in France to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. In Paris, the Musée d'Orsay is hosting a special exhibition for this anniversary. Co-curator Leïla Jarbouai tells us more about Bonheur's body of work.
dornob.com
Glass Living O’Pod Rotates 360 Degrees for Unmatched Views
Enjoying a 360-degree view of the stars from bed usually requires camping in the open air, without so much as a tent overhead. But spend a night in the Living O’Pod, and you’ll enjoy a similar experience with the same level of comfort and luxury you’d expect from a high-end hotel suite. In fact, the pod is so spacious you could live in it full time, provided you don’t care too much about your own privacy. Designed by UN10 (Unio) Design, this prefab glass orb home features not one but two interior levels with panoramic views of its surroundings.
A Sculpture of Your Favorite Car
The automobile, with its sensual curves or angular lines, has been Michael Etrick’s lifelong muse. Now, the vehicle-design sculptor, who has clocked decades in the industry, will accept a commission to interpret one Robb Report reader’s prized collector car as a highly polished four-foot representation carved from billet-aluminum. Etrick will have a preliminary consultation with you, visit the future display site and collaborate on the creative process. Upon completion, you and three guests will attend the reveal in Southern California as part of a four-day getaway that will include a private overnight cruise to Catalina Island aboard a fully staffed 85-foot...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Fabergé Expands Its ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe Into High Jewelry
With Fabergé, imagination within design runs wild in the best possible way with its latest partnership, bringing Game of Thrones into the high fine jewelry realm. This latest work by the artist jeweler is in collaboration with Michele Clapton, the award-winning costume designer for the beloved HBO series. Fabergé and Clapton debuted its Game of Thrones collection in November, and Fabergé jewelry designer Liisa Tallgren tells JCK it has been an inspiring journey from the start.
Comments / 0