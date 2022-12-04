ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Suspect gets flat tire after hitting 2 police cars during chase in northwest Houston, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A driver with no headlights lead police on a car chase in northwest Houston Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they attempted to stop a man who was doing donuts in a parking lot at 6900 Business Park Drive at about 12 a.m.

Police said the driver took off, leaving the parking lot with his headlights out and drove to Eldridge Parkway, then to Barker Cypress, then to Highway 6 southbound.

The chase ended when the suspect hit two police cars, causing minor damage, that resulted in him getting a flat tire, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle eventually spun out on Highway 6 at Westpark.

The suspect is in custody and there were no reported injuries.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hospitalized after getting hit by DWI driver in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Monday evening after getting hit by a driver accused of DWI in Acres Homes. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of W Montgomery Rd. when an unidentified officer was on a traffic stop with a citizen and an additional officer helped to conduct traffic control.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy