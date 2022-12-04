Suspect gets flat tire after hitting 2 police cars during chase in northwest Houston, HPD says

A driver with no headlights lead police on a car chase in northwest Houston Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they attempted to stop a man who was doing donuts in a parking lot at 6900 Business Park Drive at about 12 a.m.

Police said the driver took off, leaving the parking lot with his headlights out and drove to Eldridge Parkway, then to Barker Cypress, then to Highway 6 southbound.

The chase ended when the suspect hit two police cars, causing minor damage, that resulted in him getting a flat tire, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle eventually spun out on Highway 6 at Westpark.

The suspect is in custody and there were no reported injuries.