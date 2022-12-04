Read full article on original website
CSS women’s hockey tops UWS in overtime
The puck dropped Tuesday at Wessman Arena for another instalment in the border battle between the College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) and the University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) women’s hockey teams. The Yellowjackets came into the game having won their last four contest with the Saints. The first period...
Snesrud records 1,000th point in victory over Duluth East, Proctor boy’s win
The Cloquet Lumberjacks girl’s basketball team were at home on Tuesday taking on Duluth East. Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud recorded her 1,000th career point in the teams 67-66 victory. Snesrud also lead the game with a total of 21 points. In Proctor the boy’s basketball team was taking on...
Grand Rapids boy’s hockey wins, Hibbing/Chisholm ties Denfeld
On the prep ice Tuesday the Grand Rapids boy’s hockey team visited the Proctor Rails, looking to start the season with a 5-0 record. Proctor goal keeper Aj Reyelts tallied 39 saves in the game. As the Thunderhawks won 3-1, staying undefeated this season. It was the road opener...
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow and cold followed by a quiet and seasonable stretch
Expect a slick morning commute, particularly in east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am for Pine Co., until noon for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn, Ashland, Bayfield, and Sawyer Co., and until 3 pm for Iron County. Widespread accumulation in these areas will be 1-3” with higher localized amounts possible. These amounts graze the Twin Ports, then accumulation drops off to less than an inch north of Duluth. Snow exits east by around noon, but lake effect chances linger through the afternoon for parts of Iron and Gogebic Co. where localized amounts up to 5” are possible.
17 charged in major drug trafficking case
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
Justin Liles: Another Cold Night, Snow Wednesday
While one round of snow is wrapping up another one sits just on the horizon. The northland saw a quick moving clipper system stroll through earlier today, creating some rather less than ideal driving conditions. A surface high will move into tonight and clear the clouds our some. This will allow temperatures to radiate a lot of energy back into the atmosphere.
Weather Sketch: Emmry Bonney
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 6th, 2022: Emmry Bonney. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
Recounts underway for House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
MNA reaches tentative agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital
The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital. On Dec. 1, the MNA representing more than 15,000 nurses, announced plans to strike unless they could negotiate a contract addressing their pay and staffing concerns. St. Luke’s put out a statement Monday night at around...
Davidson Windmill renovations underway, donations needed
Located off Highway 13 in Wisconsin is a historical landmark. Finnish immigrant Jacob Tapola Davidson arrived in the South Range in 1886 to secure his 80-acre homestead. The homestead patent was granted in 1892, and in 1900, construction began on the Davidson Windmill. The windmill was completed in 1904 and...
Superior Police say worker died from fall at Fraser Shipyards
Superior Police are investigating the death of a man who fell at Fraser Shipyards on Monday. The call came in just before noon, that a worker had fallen approximately 50 feet to the ground below. He’d been working on a ship in drydock, according to police. Police, fire, and...
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
CHUM is seeking donations from the community to help pour back into our community
If you have been in the grocery stores lately, you have probably seen their shelves stocked with food, and maybe sometimes they could be out of stock of an item. Well, a Northland food shelf is one having trouble keeping its shelves stocked. The people at the Chum food shelf...
Hwy. 53 bridge demolition underway in Duluth
The demolition of Hwy. 53 bridge will be taking place soon. Residents in Lincoln Park neighborhood will more than likely expect extra noise from the bridge’s demolition. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, road construction work will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, there may be significant demolition happening until 9 p.m., construction will also take place on Saturdays. Hwy. 53 bridge, demolition has been part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.
The doors to warming shelters are open and looking to help people get a warm night’s rest
Winter is here, along with low-degree temperatures, and with that comes warming shelters starting to open their doors to those looking to get a night of rest in a warm and heated environment. In the Northland, the homeless population continues to increase, and in these colder months, it can be...
A tax levy and the city
Concerns over rising property taxes have had citizens up in arms, so much so that it has caused city council to rethink and shrink the proposed size of local levy next year. Concerned citizens of the community came out in full force tonight to express their opinions on this levy.
