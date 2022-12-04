ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts

Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link. The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.
Fortune

Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience

Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.

