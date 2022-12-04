Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
talontribune.com
Waltham High Walks Out
One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
communityadvocate.com
Inside Oak Middle School’s New American Sign Language Club
SHREWSBURY – Just after 3 p.m. on any given Wednesday, a group of Oak Middle School students excitedly gather for the school’s new American Sign Language (ASL) Club. The club has become a source of inspiration for many students. Many students decided to learn the language as part of an attempt to increase the sense of inclusivity.
communityadvocate.com
‘The library is an important resource in our community’
I am writing to express my support for the Westborough Library renovation project and to urge other registered voters in town to attend the Special Town meeting on Saturday, December 10 to make your voices heard. I have read many postings on social media from residents who have been complaining...
communityadvocate.com
Richard L. Currier Jr., 77, of Northborough
– Richard L. Currier, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022; he was 77 years old. Rick was raised in Rocky River, Ohio, one of three children to Richard L. Currier, Sr. and Nancy Hodgman and was a 1963 graduate of Rocky River H.S. Soon thereafter, Rick enlisted in the Air Force where he honorably served his country, including being stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, Rick completed his studies at Cleveland State University and was awarded his BS in Electrical Engineering.
communityadvocate.com
Robert G. Neddo, 88, of Shrewsbury
– Robert G. Neddo, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30th, surrounded by his wife and children in the Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northborough. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary C. “Cookie” (Brindisi) Neddo; three children, son Robert G. Neddo of...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
communityadvocate.com
Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, of Grafton
Grafton – Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, passed away after a brief illness December 2, 2022. He leaves his adoring family; his wife of 61 years, Alice (Atherton), son Richard A. Cole and his wife Patricia, daughter Rebecca Cole, his grandchildren Stephanie Wojdag, Charles Norgard, Allicyn, Samantha, Sandra and Richard Cole III and great-granddaughter Rae Lynn Norgard and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Lena.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Dec. 9 edition
8:49 a.m. Hudson St. Suspicious activity. 9:36 a.m. Lincoln St. Harassment. 10:03 a.m. Edinboro St. Suspicious activity. 11:04 a.m. Victoria Ln. Disturbance. 11:40 a.m. Walker Building/Prospect St. MVA property damage only. 11:49 a.m. Cullinane Dr. Fraud/forgery. 1:00 p.m. East Main St./Concord Rd. MVA property damage only. 2:57 p.m. Maple/Edinboro Sts....
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 9 edition
7:03 a.m. Flint Pond Cir. Trespassing. 9:02 a.m. Jacobson Dr. Animal complaint. 10:05 a.me Pineland Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 11:23 a.m. Overlook Ave. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 12:39 p.m. Lake St. Preserve the peace. 5:01 p.m. Boylston St. Suspicious person/MV. 7:41 p.m. Sherwood Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 8:14 p.m. Lake St....
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough celebrates “Home for the Holidays
MARLBOROUGH – As a kickoff to the winter holiday season, Marlborough held their annual tree lighting celebration “Home for the Holidays” on Friday on the Marlborough Common and First City Church. With Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant unable to attend the event, City Council President Michael Ossing led...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
communityadvocate.com
Darcia Constantine, 60, of Hudson
– Darcia (Lazaros) Constantine, 60, of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a long illness at The Reservoir Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Marlborough, MA. Darcia leaves her husband of 38 years, Richard A. Constantine of Hudson, MA; her two sons, Richard A. Constantine Jr. and...
communityadvocate.com
William R. Christie, 97, of Shrewsbury
– William R. “Bill” Christie, 97, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Born and raised in Shrewsbury, Bill attended Worcester Academy and later lived in Worcester before moving back to Shrewsbury. A veteran of the Navy, he was stationed in the Pacific during World War II, where he manned a Landing Craft Control boat. Bill was President of Christie and Thomson Inc. Auto Parts.
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
communityadvocate.com
Anneli K. McCulley, 89, of Marlborough
– Anneli K. McCulley (Uotila), 89, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 26, 2022. Passionate and strong in her faith, Anneli was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She was born in Lammi, Finland on October 13, 1933, and was...
communityadvocate.com
John J. Cleary Jr., 87, of Hudson
– Beloved father, grandfather and brother, John (Jack) J. Cleary Jr. of Hudson, MA and former longtime resident of Lunenburg, MA and Calabash, NC, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on November 28, 2022. Born in Boston, MA on April 22, 1935, Jack leaves...
communityadvocate.com
‘We are sure you will enjoy the new and improved Holiday Lights presentation’
We were all disappointed that the Westborough Winter Lights (WWL) tree lighting and Santa Claus event at the Rotary had to be cancelled this year due to adverse weather conditions. A lot of preparatory work was put into the event by our WWL committee, Kathy Wilfert, Dave Kaiser, Shelby Marshall,...
whdh.com
Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
