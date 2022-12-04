Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man arrested after robbing store near Holland at gunpoint
A man was arrested after an armed robbery near Holland on Tuesday, deputies say.
wkzo.com
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo
A juvenile and a teenager were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
Suspect arrested after chase with stolen car near Portage
A suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase with a stolen car near Portage on Tuesday.
Fox17
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Pavilion Twp.
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Pavilion Township Tuesday morning. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a car near N Avenue and 29th Street that was stolen out of Portage earlier in the day. After...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
wkzo.com
Two occupants injured during Athens Township home invasion, suspect arrested
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody on Tuesday after he broke into an Athens Township residence and assaulted two occupants during a home invasion. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to Mulberry Avenue near Q...
Springport police recover stolen John Deere Gator, camper among other items
Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
Investigation underway after early morning shooting near Western Michigan University campus
An investigation is underway after a shooting near the campus of Western Michigan University early Sunday morning that left at least one person injured.
KDPS: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night.
1 hurt in Kalamazoo shooting
One person is hurt following an early Sunday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Shooting in Kalamazoo prompts precautionary patrol increase at WMU
Officers are searching for a suspect after someone was shot near Western Michigan University Sunday morning.
Teen shot in Kalamazoo
A teen is recovering after being shot in Kalamazoo on Friday night. It happened near Hazard and Center.
WOOD
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
Portage Road to be shut down near I-94 after water main break
Portage Road will be closed at Airview Boulevard from Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, for road repairs following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The city of Kalamazoo announced the traffic disruption Monday, Dec. 5, after a water main broke at Portage Road south of East Kilgore Avenue, near the border between Kalamazoo and Portage.
wkzo.com
Police search for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, MI — Michigan State Police are trying to find 42-year-old James Haislip Jr. of Portland who has been missing since Friday. Haislip has a traumatic brain injury and authorities think he might be in metro Detroit. Haislip is white, five-feet-eleven, 190 pounds with a shaved head and hazel...
Fox17
Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
abc57.com
Police do not suspect foul play in suspicious death investigation on North O'Brien Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An autopsy performed on an individual in a suspicious death investigation does not suggest foul play was involved, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1000 block of N. O'Brien Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person...
Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
