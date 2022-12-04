Read full article on original website
Avalanche [AVAX] rallies over the past week, but do not celebrate just yet
However, bearish indicators suggested that a price reversal was on the cards. Avalanche’s [AVAX] performance of last week was worth praising as it registered double-digit gains. Investors had a great time, as according to CoinMarketCap, AVAX’s price increased by 15% during the period. At the time of writing, it was trading at $14.16 with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion.
Ethereum may consider DAO stablecoins for the future as ETH slides
Ethereum considered DAO-backed stablecoins as part of its future plans. ETH progressed towards strong buying momentum even though sell pressure thrived. Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, said in his 5 December blog post that DAO stablecoins could be integral to the project’s future. The crypto bigwig noted that the ability of these coins to allow collateralization makes them the most qualified.
ETH enthusiasts should brace for lower volatility based on these observations
ETH managed to cross the $1,200 bar in the last weeks of 2022. ETH whales preferred to hold on to the altcoin than sell their holdings. Now that Ethereum [ETH] has crossed the $1,200 range, it is only logical to wonder how it will conclude 2022. Here are some recent observations that may set the pace for ETH’s performance in the short term.
How Bitcoin’s performance in November has affected futures contracts market
Bitcoin’s mean liquidated volume in futures contracts short positions has achieved a new 4-week high. Moreover, BTC’s open interest in perpetual futures contracts dropped to a 23-month low. If you had high hopes for Bitcoin’s directional performance this week, then tough luck. Even traders that bet in favor...
Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest price action give investors a December to remember
CryptoQuant’s analysis suggested a possible market button for BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] registered upticks over the last week, but its price remained lower than expectations. At press time, BTC’s price had increased by nearly 3% over the past seven days. Furthermore, BTC was trading right above the $17,000 mark at $17,019.18, with a market capitalization of $327.2 billion.
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Short-term Shiba Inu [SHIB] investors should be cautious because…
The market structure was neutral, but SHIB could drop $0.000000920. The meme coin, Shiba Ibu (SHIB) lost 8% of gains made on 5 December after a price correction wiped it all. At press time, it was trading at $0.000000931 and showed a mild bullish momentum on the lower timeframe charts (3-hour chart).
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s monetary policy connection should not be overlooked
Bitcoin cannot escape its correlation from traditional markets. Short-term sentiment was caught in between declining optimism and increasing gloom. Bitcoin [BTC] has had an affinity with monetary policy since the advent of the new market cycle, according to Quantum Economics expert and on-chain analyst Jan Wüstenfeld. In his 4 December CryptoQuant publication, Wüstenfeld opined that BTC’s negative sentiment, accompanied by declining economic prospects, was no random occurrence.
BNB Chain crosses major dApp milestone; will this popularity help BNB’s next rally
BNB Chain’s dApps performed well in the current market, with PancakeSwap capitalizing on the World Cup hype. However, BNB’s volume and velocity depreciated over the last month. BNB Chain’s dApps grew over different sectors over the last week. According to a tweet posted by BNB Chain’s official account...
BNB’s northbound movement could witness some roadblocks. Assessing…
However, the MVRV Ratio and market indicators revealed the possibility of a downtrend. Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance of last week did not make investors happy as it registered losses on the chart. However, its metrics soared, as there were several interesting developments in the ecosystem. BNB Chain’s latest tweet...
MATIC sees volatility reduce, but can a move upward follow next week?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC has seen extreme volatility in the past month. It had some bullish momentum even on the higher timeframes, and a move toward $1 was likely. MATIC has made...
How UNI’s bearish divergence could turn into a shorting opportunity for traders
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. UNI fell below $6.381 after BTC’s short-term downward move. A break below the $6.10 support level provides a shorting opportunity. Uniswap [UNI] fell below $6.381 after Bitcoin...
Solana gains nearly 6% in two days, but is a bullish break around the corner
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe market structure remained bearish. The short-term charts showed bullish momentum- but can this break the previous downtrend?. Bitcoin was back at an area of resistance that...
Tron investors have all the reasons to maintain caution this crypto winter
Tron’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was overbought at press time. TRX’s metrics and market indicators strongly favored the bears. Tron’s [TRX] price action of last week was extremely sluggish, as it registered negative growth. New data from CryptoQuant revealed that the upcoming days might be even worse, as TRX’s RSI was in an overbought position. This pointed towards a further decline in its price.
AXS grows by 20% in 24 hours; are holders looking at a brighter future
Axie Infinity commenced its plans to achieve a progressive decentralization continuum. On 5 November, play-to-earn GameFi project Axie Infinity [AXS] announced its plans for the progressive decentralization of its gaming universe. This caused the value of its soon-to-be governance token AXS to rally by 20% in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Why Aave’s bearish bias could perplex traders looking to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The presence of the breaker and the FVG could serve to trap bulls, hence caution was extra important. Bitcoin rallied slightly in the past few days and rose...
Buterin’s one-stop solution to survive in the crypto market is all you need to know
Vitalik Buterin prioritizes technology over price watching to have a long run in the crypto market. Crypto market has lost at least $2.9 billion to crypto scams in 2022. The Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin advised weary crypto investors to focus on technology instead of price watching and trading. Buterin shared this advice with a crypto investor named CoinMamba on Twitter who expressed his disappointment with scammers and fraudsters in the cryptocurrency industry.
Will MKR investors ‘Make’ it through the last days of 2022? This data suggests…
MakerDAO introduced a new token to add to its collateral. Revenue generated increased due to real world assets and plans to increase yields get approved. MakerDAO, in a new proposal on 3 December, decided to increase the yields gained by DAI holders. Along with that, MakerDAO also added new tokens to their collateral. Thus, increasing activity in the protocol could lead to more interest in the DAO and affect the MKR token.
Ethereum NFTs surrender to crypto winter; will ETH suffer the same fate
Ethereum witnessed a decline in NFT transactions, but blue-chip collections did well. Ethereum observed support from retail and large investors. NFT transactions on Ethereum have declined significantly, from 22% NFT dominance to 8.3% according to crypto analytics firm Glassnode. On the other hand, stablecoin transactions grew and took up the space originally conquered by NFTs. This declining interest from traders could affect the overall NFT market negatively.
ApeCoin reaches a stiff resistance zone, should traders look to go short
It reached a higher timeframe resistance zone near $4.5, can the bulls break above it?. ApeCoin [APE] has performed well in the markets in the past ten days. It flipped the $3.2 area from resistance to support on 25 November and posted a 39% surge over the five days that followed. Since then, APE saw a pullback to $3.88.
