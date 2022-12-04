ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Group aiding kin of slain CIA officers comes out of shadows

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhiT1_0jWysQWO00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Calista Anderson was at a sleepover when the email from a friend arrived. She was 12 years old and had just experienced the worst moment of her life: Her mother had been killed while working overseas. The email offered a further jolt.

It linked to a news article revealing that, contrary to what she had been told, her mother hadn’t worked for the State Department. She was a CIA officer.

“I called my dad and I was like, ‘Come get me from the sleepover. We need to talk,’” she said.

Losing a parent is painful for any child. But for children of CIA officers killed in the line of duty, the pain can be compounded by stunning revelations about who their parents were and how they had died. Sometimes the children don't find out what happened.

Now 24, Anderson works at a foundation supporting families like hers. The CIA Officers Memorial Foundation provides college tuition and other expenses to children and spouses of fallen officers. Unsurprisingly, much of the charitable work to support those families goes on in private.

The leaders want to change that by holding gatherings for the children of fallen officers and gradually telling more of their stories publicly.

“The people we support need to stay in the shadows, but the foundation doesn't need to be,” said John Edwards, a retired CIA senior executive who became the foundation's president last year.

There are nearly 70 children of officers who receive college tuition and other expenses from the foundation. And the foundation’s work won’t end anytime soon, with 80 more children expected to receive scholarships.

Two decades after Sept. 11, intelligence agencies are shifting resources toward Russia and China, and focusing on advanced technologies. But while U.S. forces are no longer involved in Afghanistan, officers from the CIA and other intelligence agencies continue to work in combat zones and so-called "denied areas" where Americans aren't welcome.

“I’d love for us to be out of business,” Edwards said. "The nature of the work says that probably won’t be the case.”

It’s not known how many intelligence officers died in Iraq or Afghanistan. There are 139 stars on the CIA’s memorial wall honoring officers who died over the agency’s 75-year history. Fifty-two of the stars have been added since Sept. 11. Not all of those officers have been named publicly.

Intelligence agencies and the military provide death benefits to the families of personnel killed on duty, but those payments don’t typically cover every cost, particularly the cost of college.

One regular event is the concert known as "Spookstock," which jointly benefits the CIA foundation and Special Operations Warrior Foundation. It's typically staged in an undisclosed location outside of Washington and draws the families of fallen officers, senior intelligence officers and families, and corporate sponsors and supporters.

Edwards said he wanted to maintain the foundation’s core mission of funding scholarships and expand its offerings for families. The foundation has started a daycare program and added career services to connect scholarship recipients with corporate executives.

But he also wanted to have a more public role and to promote relationships among a group that people connected to the foundation often call “the kids” — the children of slain officers who have received scholarships, some now in their 30s.

“You get these kids together who had similar life circumstances and traumatic situations that they’ve been through, it’s an instant bond,” Edwards said. “The more that we can engage these students, the better.”

Anderson has “instant credibility,” he said, as someone well-known both among recipients and current and former intelligence officials.

As a child, Anderson lived in England for four years with her father, two younger brothers and her mother, Jennifer Matthews. Unbeknownst to her children, Matthews had a senior position in the CIA’s London station. Shortly after they moved back to Virginia, Matthews went to Afghanistan for what her children thought was a diplomatic assignment.

Matthews was instead chief of base in Khost, part of the CIA’s counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

The CIA was working to assess the reliability of a Jordanian doctor believed to have information on the whereabouts of al-Qaida's then-No. 2 official, Ayman al-Zawahri. The Jordanian, Humam al-Balawi, was brought to the Khost base in December 2009 for what officials hoped would be a critical meeting, according to results of agency reviews released the following year by then-Director Leon Panetta.

Instead, shortly after he entered the compound, al-Balawi set off a deadly explosion. He killed five CIA employees, two agency security contractors, a Jordanian intelligence officer and the Afghan driver who had brought him to Khost.

The attack threw an international spotlight almost immediately onto Anderson, her father and her two brothers as they grieved and tried to understand what happened.

Her father explained what he knew about her mother’s work, and friends of her mother working at the CIA filled in more gaps over the coming years. Old co-workers also told stories about her mother’s love of pedicures and a glass of champagne.

As she grew older, Anderson stopped reading about her mother on the internet and avoided portrayals of her in pop culture. She has not watched “Zero Dark Thirty,” the film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden that fictionalizes part of her mother’s time at Khost and her earlier work in a CIA cell hunting for bin Laden before and after Sept. 11.

Whether the CIA could have prevented the Khost bombing remains a point of contention within the intelligence community and Matthews' family. Some former officers have blamed Matthews.

Internal agency reviews concluded that critical warnings were not shared widely enough and that it was unclear who was in charge of the operation. The CIA did not fire or discipline any personnel, Panetta said in 2010, but tightened security procedures and established new groups to better train officers in combat zones and spot double agents.

After a CIA team in late July killed al-Zawahri in a drone strike, several of Matthews' former colleagues said they thought of her.

“She was passionately committed to bringing down (al-Qaida), and if she were here today, no one would be more proud of that achievement than her,” said former CIA Director Gina Haspel, a close colleague of Matthews, in a recent speech at a foundation event.

Anderson graduated from the University of Richmond and then got a master’s in art history — a degree that she jokes left her with no choice but to take the foundation’s job offer as events coordinator.

She helped with the latest edition of “Spookstock” and recently organized a golf outing for current scholarship recipients during their Thanksgiving break.

At events like those and in conversations with other children of fallen officers, she often brings up her own memories of her mother and experiences after her mother’s death. The feelings of grief and shock sometimes come back.

“There are moments where it can be extremely emotionally difficult; it can be extremely tiring. I can feel very empty,” she said. “But in so many ways, I’m really grateful for those moments, because they really remind me about why we do what we do."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

Twenty-five people have been arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The group of far-right and ex-military figures are said to have prepared for a "Day X" to storm the Reichstag parliament building and seize power. A man named as Heinrich XIII, from an...
The Associated Press

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman’s wives, according to an FBI affidavit. The document filed Friday provides new insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August, when authorities said they pulled over Bateman on a highway and discovered he was driving three young girls in an enclosed trailer. The latest filing accompanied charges of kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution against three of Bateman’s wives — Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Rose Johnson. Bateman is already facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty in September.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

North Korea reportedly fires 130 artillery rounds, violating inter-Korean agreement

According to the South Korean military, North Korea has violated a 2018 inter-Korean agreement that was intended to curtail tensions by firing 130 artillery rounds into the sea off both its east and west coasts Monday morning. North Korea allegedly detected military drills being conducted by the South. Verbal warning...
Action News Jax

Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches. The government in Kyiv and the...
Action News Jax

First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland

GDYNIA, Poland — (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country's defense minister on Tuesday took delivery of a first shipment of tanks and howitzers from South Korea, hailing the swift implementation of a deal signed in the summer in the face of the war in neighboring Ukraine.
Action News Jax

Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1

BANDUNG, Indonesia — (AP) — A Muslim militant and convicted bomb-maker who was released from prison last year blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding 11 people, officials said. The attacker entered the Astana Anyar...
Action News Jax

Sudan's generals, pro-democracy group ink deal to end crisis

KHARTOUM, Sudan — (AP) — Sudan's coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework —...
Action News Jax

Germany announces arrest of 25 for plotting to overthrow the government

Special forces in Germany have arrested more than two dozen people whom officials suspect of supporting a domestic terrorist organization that planned to overthrow the government, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday. An estimated 50 people were suspected to have been part of the group called Reich Citizens movement, who...
Action News Jax

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”. Speaking with...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What we learned from today’s big SCOTUS case

SCOTUS WATCH — In one of the Supreme Court’s biggest cases of the term, justices heard arguments today over whether an evangelical graphic designer can refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. Arguments ran well over time and featured passionate, lively questioning on both sides, but — as expected — the high court’s conservative majority sounded likely to side with LORIE SMITH, the designer.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy