Read full article on original website
Related
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack
PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
nsjonline.com
Substation attack second in last month
RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
WBTV
Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hancock's Bikes for Kids. Updated: 11 hours ago. Featuring John Hancock. Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County. Updated:...
Gunfire takes out power substations in Moore Co.; prompts State of emergency, curfew, closed schools
Evidence at the scene indicated that a firearm had been used in the attack at the substations, Moore Co. Sheriff said.
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
WBTV
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County
About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Vandalism suspected in North Carolina power outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina believe vandalism may have caused a power outage that affected thousands of customers Saturday night. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that a mass power outage in several communities beginning just after 7 p.m. Saturday is being investigated as a possible crime. WRAL-TV reports Utility company Duke Energy says nearly 38,000 customers were without power in Moore County, while the Randolph Electric Membership Corporation reports outages affected nearly 3,000 customers in the county’s southern area. WRAL reports a Duke Energy spokesman says the power company is investigating signs of potential vandalism related to the outages.
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
WBTV
Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are two people calling themselves sheriff in Anson County. After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. That meeting came on night after a hastily called meeting that included two outgoing...
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Daily Beast
‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.
A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
WRAL
Authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 40K residents of Moore County
A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. WRAL viewers began calling in to...
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
cbs17
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
Comments / 0