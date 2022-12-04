ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
Substation attack second in last month

RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hancock's Bikes for Kids. Updated: 11 hours ago. Featuring John Hancock. Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County. Updated:...
Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI made an arrest that night. They charged Tyson Lee...
Police: Vandalism suspected in North Carolina power outage

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina believe vandalism may have caused a power outage that affected thousands of customers Saturday night. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that a mass power outage in several communities beginning just after 7 p.m. Saturday is being investigated as a possible crime. WRAL-TV reports Utility company Duke Energy says nearly 38,000 customers were without power in Moore County, while the Randolph Electric Membership Corporation reports outages affected nearly 3,000 customers in the county’s southern area. WRAL reports a Duke Energy spokesman says the power company is investigating signs of potential vandalism related to the outages.
Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are two people calling themselves sheriff in Anson County. After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. That meeting came on night after a hastily called meeting that included two outgoing...
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl

ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.

A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
