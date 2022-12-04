ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Placer SPCA in Roseville to host Holiday Open House

Roseville, Calif. – On the evening of Monday, December 12th Placer SPCA will be opening their doors to the public for a festive Holiday Open House at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center. Family, friends, and animal lovers are invited to attend this cheerful holiday celebration. The Placer...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotelbusiness.com

Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog

WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento

Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

