Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Placer SPCA in Roseville to host Holiday Open House
Roseville, Calif. – On the evening of Monday, December 12th Placer SPCA will be opening their doors to the public for a festive Holiday Open House at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center. Family, friends, and animal lovers are invited to attend this cheerful holiday celebration. The Placer...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
KCRA.com
'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
hotelbusiness.com
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
KCRA.com
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog
WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Fencing falls on car on Cap City Freeway, penalties for oil companies' big profits, shortage of medications
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
KCRA.com
Video: Alleged arsonist sets Rancho Cordova home on fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a Rancho Cordova house fire as a case of arson. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified on camera, told KCRA 3 that the fire happened on Dec. 1 when they were in Cancun for a vacation. They...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Dry conditions through Thursday, but wet weekend possible
After a few days of rain and snow across the area, Northern California is expected to stay dry, at least until Thursday, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. However, more wet weather could be on the way just in time for the weekend. (Video above: Dec. 6 forecast at noon.) By...
KCRA.com
Overpass fencing falls on car driving by on Capital City Freeway after crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several northbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento were blocked Monday evening after an overpass barrier fell on a vehicle driving by, officials said. The Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that a large vehicle — likely a big rig — went onto the...
rosevilletoday.com
New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento
Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacrament, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 5, just south of Sutterville Road at around 6:15 a.m. According to the officials, there were two vehicles involved in the collision - an unmarked Ford Fusion, belonging to a Sacramento PD detective, and a white Dodge pickup truck.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Comments / 0