World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
Griner's wife 'overwhelmed' as Russia releases star
Here's the latest after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner is on a plane to the US. She was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis oil and later jailed. "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions," her wife, Cherelle, said at the White House earlier.
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
Sweden touts nuclear energy as remedy to Russian dependence, high prices: 'a dire situation'
Sweden began the process to join NATO after decades of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's threat to the security landscape of the region.
Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks over night in the north of the country, where the majority of the population is ethnic Serb
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
'I have no business with fraud' - Nigerian star D'banj
Nigerian music star D'banj says he has "no business with fraud" after his lawyer says he was released from custody by the Nigerian anti-corruption agency - the ICPC. He was arrested earlier this week on allegations of fraud after millions of dollars meant to help unemployed youths start businesses was reported missing.
The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany
In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
Violet Coco: Climate activist's jailing ignites row in Australia
For 28 minutes in April, Deanna "Violet" Coco blocked a single lane of rush hour traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, calling for greater action on climate change. Those 28 minutes would cost her a 15-month jail sentence. Last week - in a move that has drawn international criticism -...
