ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

While on Key Biscayne, DeSantis skips over Trump question, calls GOP's national showing in midterms a “huge underperformance”

islandernews.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
islandernews.com

“Florida is on our list of states that we’re most concerned about…” 332,000 FL children were uninsured in 2021

Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Brickell restaurant tops list of Top 100 US selling restaurants while a Key Biscayne spot places #28

South Florida’s cuisine scene is loaded with unique dining experiences and is also home to the Top selling independent restaurant in the United States. The website Restaurant Business recently released a list of the Top 100 largest independent restaurants in the country, and the list is not only dominated by Miami area restaurants, but an establishment close to Key Biscayne - Komodo – claimed the top spot.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Allene Nicholson reflects on 50 years of life on the Key

Not many people would have the courage — and stamina — to move into a new home in a new town with two young children in tow and then start law school two days later. But Allene Nicholson is no ordinary person. Allene arrived on the Key in...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Friday dining on Key Biscayne, where are the best deals?

As December rolls on, with island events seemingly everywhere, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants add to the month's festive feeling by offering some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, December 9. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Cava launches free Virtual STRIVE305 program for small businesses

“Today, we’re taking our support for small business to the next level by launching Virtual STRIVE305,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday as she announced a county initiative to accelerate the countywide growth of small businesses owners and entrepreneurs. Cava said, “Miami-Dade County has been ranked...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Winners of Lions International Peace Poster Contest 2022-2023

The Key Biscayne Lions Club sponsored several schools to participate in the Lions International “Peace Poster” contest and five students from the schools were awarded prizes. Lions Clubs around the world have long been sponsoring the art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy