While on Key Biscayne, DeSantis skips over Trump question, calls GOP's national showing in midterms a “huge underperformance”

“Florida is on our list of states that we’re most concerned about…” 332,000 FL children were uninsured in 2021
Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. State and national policy analysists...
Brickell restaurant tops list of Top 100 US selling restaurants while a Key Biscayne spot places #28
South Florida’s cuisine scene is loaded with unique dining experiences and is also home to the Top selling independent restaurant in the United States. The website Restaurant Business recently released a list of the Top 100 largest independent restaurants in the country, and the list is not only dominated by Miami area restaurants, but an establishment close to Key Biscayne - Komodo – claimed the top spot.
December of 1992 saw Planning Agency facing plummeting attendance at meetings, and tennis stadium settlement reached
Master plan attendance dwindles; charette suggested as solution. Concerned with plummeting public turnout to master plan meetings, the Local Planning Agency is looking into hosting a charette to generate interest in land use planning for the key. The land use plan, which will address future zoning and determine the amount...
Banesco USA’s culture fits entrepreneurial components of Key Biscayne
We all know Key Biscayne is a beautiful community with friendly people from all walks of life who genuinely care about each other. It’s the perfect blend of a local hometown and worldly sophistication. “Key Biscayne is a hidden gem – a small residential community located just over the...
Allene Nicholson reflects on 50 years of life on the Key
Not many people would have the courage — and stamina — to move into a new home in a new town with two young children in tow and then start law school two days later. But Allene Nicholson is no ordinary person. Allene arrived on the Key in...
Friday dining on Key Biscayne, where are the best deals?
As December rolls on, with island events seemingly everywhere, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants add to the month's festive feeling by offering some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, December 9. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A...
Cava launches free Virtual STRIVE305 program for small businesses
“Today, we’re taking our support for small business to the next level by launching Virtual STRIVE305,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday as she announced a county initiative to accelerate the countywide growth of small businesses owners and entrepreneurs. Cava said, “Miami-Dade County has been ranked...
Come meet Santa: Virginia Key Beach Park Trust to host Christmas Cookies and Hot Cocoa event Saturday
The community and City of Miami Commissioners have been involved in a contentious fight for control of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, but an upcoming Christmas event at the beach park will surely alleviate the tension and raise the holiday spirit. The Trust is hosting its second annual Cookies...
Winners of Lions International Peace Poster Contest 2022-2023
The Key Biscayne Lions Club sponsored several schools to participate in the Lions International “Peace Poster” contest and five students from the schools were awarded prizes. Lions Clubs around the world have long been sponsoring the art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters,...
