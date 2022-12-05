ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago actor ID'd among 2 killed, another critically injured in Austin shooting, crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id0qO_0jWyryIl00

One of two people who died after a shooting and crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday night has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday morning that 29-year-old Xavier Lofton of Bellwood was killed in the incident, which also left a 36-year-old man dead and a 29-year-old woman in critical condition.

Lofton was a well-known local actor.

It's unclear if he was a target in this shooting or caught in the crossfire.

Chicago police said two people were driving on South Cicero Avenue when someone inside a beige SUV began firing toward that first car at about 11:17 p.m.

Police said Lofton was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old woman in that same car was also hit by the gunfire and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

SEE MORE: Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Austin shooting, crash, police say

Police also said a 36-year-old man was caught in the crossfire and shot in the back. He crashed into several other cars not far from where the shooting started.

He was also taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died, police said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 34

Rosie Recio
6d ago

PLEASE.. JUST STOP This Senseless Killings! PRAYERS For the Victims & their Families...

Reply
5
christopher bottley
6d ago

Can’t depend on the police but they Tring to take away citizens gun rights what the hell we be better with out the police

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
KRMG

Police seize 128 stolen catalytic converters in Chicago suburb

GLENWOOD, Ill. — Police in a suburb south of Chicago seized 128 stolen catalytic converters in a chop shop bust, authorities said Friday. According to a news release from the Glenwood Police Department, officers and detectives said the value of the stolen catalytic converters was approximately $54,000. Officers also...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy