Missouri man injured after Andrew Co. crash with a semi
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sage C. Scanlan, 20, Bolckow, was westbound on CR 27 five miles west of Bolckow in the middle of the road. An...
Rosendale Man Involved in Andrew County Accident Tuesday
(ANDREW COUNTY , MO) – A Rosendale man was involved in an accident Tuesday in Andrew County, five miles West of Bolckow. The Missouri State Highway patrol reports that at 4:25 P.M. a crash occurred on County Road-27 as 20-year-old Bolckow, MO resident Sage C. Scanlan was driving Westbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and Rosendale resident 59-year-old Jay A. Hewitt was driving eastbound in a 2019 Kenworth Tractor.
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
Six Injured in Clay County Crash Saturday
A one-vehicle crash Saturday just before noon left five teenagers from Excelsior Springs and one from Gladstone with injuries. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Emily R. Kephart was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Interstate 35 south of 128th Street in Clay County at 11:55 A.M. Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Andrew County I-29 Ramp Closing Wednesday
The ramp from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County will close this week for pavement repairs. Mo-Dot says crews from Herzog Contracting plan to close the ramp on Wednesday, December 7, from 7:30 A.M. until noon, to make the repairs. Motorists will need to use...
Platte County prosecutor warns of DWI spike partially linked to marijuana
The Platte County prosecutor's office warns of a jump in criminal cases, including DWIs linked to more people driving high from marijuana.
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
Two inmates escape from Missouri Jail Monday
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is searching for two county jail inmates, Sergio Perez-Martinez and Trevor Scott Sparks, who escaped Monday.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
Homicide: KC Police ID body of man found in wooded area
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities have identified the body of a man discovered September 15, in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive as 41-year-old Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. An individual walking in the area found the body. Based on autopsy...
2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
Officials release new information after two found dead in Douglas County shootings
The Douglas County Sheriff's office is investigating after deputies find two bodies in a house southeast of Lawrence.
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
