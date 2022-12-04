Read full article on original website
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
'Holiday in the Hills' returns for the 17th year
FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for a show to put you in the holiday spirit? Historic Folsom has the answer for you. Returning for the 17th year, “Holiday in the Hills” is now showing at Sutter Street theatre stage. Opening day was Dec. 2 and the show will...
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Vanden Road is closed in...
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog
WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
Video: Alleged arsonist sets Rancho Cordova home on fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a Rancho Cordova house fire as a case of arson. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified on camera, told KCRA 3 that the fire happened on Dec. 1 when they were in Cancun for a vacation. They...
Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento
Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
Overpass fencing falls on car driving by on Capital City Freeway after crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several northbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento were blocked Monday evening after an overpass barrier fell on a vehicle driving by, officials said. The Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that a large vehicle — likely a big rig — went onto the...
Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision
The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
The Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville Presents “Faces Of Freedom” 12/7
On December 7th, the Rowland Freedom Center at the Nut Tree Airport will present the first in a series of lectures entitled FACES OF FREEDOM, focusing on why we are free and the heroes defending our freedom. This first lecture will feature Lieutenant Colonel W. Austin Street, Major Drew Dela...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacrament, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 5, just south of Sutterville Road at around 6:15 a.m. According to the officials, there were two vehicles involved in the collision - an unmarked Ford Fusion, belonging to a Sacramento PD detective, and a white Dodge pickup truck.
