ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

ZeekTek IT Recruiting

Zeektek specializes in IT staffing, nationwide. Community, team and technology – these are our areas of expertise and passion. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
GRANITE BAY, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Lodging

LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

'Holiday in the Hills' returns for the 17th year

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for a show to put you in the holiday spirit? Historic Folsom has the answer for you. Returning for the 17th year, “Holiday in the Hills” is now showing at Sutter Street theatre stage. Opening day was Dec. 2 and the show will...
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Vanden Road is closed in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
mix96sac.com

The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California

If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
SANTA ROSA, CA
hotelbusiness.com

Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog

WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
WOODLAND, CA
abc10.com

California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
VACAVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento

Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision

The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy