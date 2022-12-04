Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
abc12.com
Old Newsboys of Flint holding paper sale on Friday
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint are preparing for their big holiday newspaper sale. The organization's 98th newspaper sale starts Friday morning with volunteers stationed all over Genesee County. Newspapers cost as much as the public is willing to donate. Tony Tucker, executive director of the...
WNEM
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
Next Flint clerk appointed, says office needs decluttering, modernization
FLINT, MI -- The new Flint city clerk says there’s a backlog of work that needs to be done in the office she’s been appointed to run -- none more pressing than dealing with hundreds of thousands of paper documents that haven’t been organized or digitized. The...
abc12.com
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
WNEM
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
abc12.com
Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon. However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge. At the latest meeting...
abc12.com
Crim Fitness Foundation race and training director taking his final lap
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change at the top for one of the most beloved events in the Flint Community has come. Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro said there's a lot in store for next year, including his farewell from leading the event. "I may be a spectator...
WNEM
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
abc12.com
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City stuck open, closed to traffic
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Half of Bay City's drawbridges over the Saginaw River are closed for the evening commute Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic for Thomas and McKinley streets, is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems. Skycam images...
WNEM
Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.
cityofflint.com
Flint residents invited to apply to serve on ARPA Community Advisory Committee
FLINT, Mich.—December 6, 2022. Flint residents who are interested in serving on Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee are invited to submit an application for consideration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 5, 2023. This committee is being formed to help...
WNEM
Future of Independence Bridge unclear
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The future of the Independence Bridge in Bay City is up in the air as more concerns crop up among city residents. Monday night, Bay City’s commissioners were hoping to finalize language for leasing the Independence Bridge to a private company, but it hit a roadblock.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
WNEM
Minimum wage increase could harm servers, restaurants
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Staff from a local restaurant shared their thoughts about the wage increase. “It’s gonna be drastic,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Bay City. He’s concerned about the potential for...
awesomemitten.com
Finding Holiday Magic at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad
There is just something magical about Christmas at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Michigan. It’s the time of season when you are constantly trying to create memories and magic for your family that hopefully, as they grow or have a family of their own, they will be able to duplicate or look back on fondly.
abc12.com
House fire leaves serious damage on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused damage to a home in Flint this afternoon. The home in the 700 block of Huron Street near Grand Traverse Street on the city's south side caught fire around 4 p.m. Investigators say the house was occupied, but no one was there when...
City pays woman in lawsuit over marking tires for illegal parking
Bay City, Mich., is set to pay a woman $1,000 after marking her tires with chalk. A settlement was recently reached with the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
Comments / 0