Read full article on original website
Related
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Ohio State Makes Decision On College Football Playoff Uniform
Ohio State salvaged the fourth and final Collee Football Playoff spot, creating a juicy Peach Bowl semifinal matchup against Georgia. The Buckeyes are reportedly already planning their uniforms for their New Year's Eve clash with the Bulldogs. According to The Lantern's Reid Murray, director of football equipment services Kevin Ries...
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Suffered A Significant Injury
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Jumps After Opening Pac-12 Play
The Bruins moved up a few spots in the latest rankings after beating Stanford and Oregon, halting their slide from the previous two weeks.
USC’s Caleb Williams Says He Will Play in Cotton Bowl
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley called it a “significant hamstring injury.”
Suspended Peihopa Can't Fix His UW Situation, Enters Portal
Defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa was glib, funny, fearless, a University of Washington football player who Kalen DeBoer raved about during spring practice. But the good times didn't last between the 6-foot-3, 304-pound redshirt freshman and the new Husky coaching staff, with Peihopa given an indefinite suspension once the season began and on Sunday night the defensive tackle announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
College Football Playoff chief on why Ohio State made it over Alabama
When the final College Football Playoff rankings were announced, Ohio State emerged as the No. 4 seed while Alabama was left out of the final four for just the second time in the existence of the playoff. CFP selection committee chairman Boo Coorigan explained the group's thinking behind including ...
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal
The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-registration opportunity for this week
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet once sports betting goes live in January 2023...
BetMGM Maryland free bets: $1,000 risk-free bet for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, sports fans in Maryland betting on any game in December 2022 can obtain a $1,000 risk-free bet by clicking...
Pac-12 Gets Huge Boost with Prime, Penix, Playoff and Pounding
It was a very good week for the often embattled conference.
Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability
We also give one reason to tune in to every matchup.
USC Trojans Transfer Portal Tracker 2022-2023
WeAreSC will keep this Transfer Portal Tracker updated throughout both transfer windows this offseason with all the comings and goings related to USC.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0