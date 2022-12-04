ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Spun

Ohio State Makes Decision On College Football Playoff Uniform

Ohio State salvaged the fourth and final Collee Football Playoff spot, creating a juicy Peach Bowl semifinal matchup against Georgia. The Buckeyes are reportedly already planning their uniforms for their New Year's Eve clash with the Bulldogs. According to The Lantern's Reid Murray, director of football equipment services Kevin Ries...
COLUMBUS, OH
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Suffered A Significant Injury

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuskyMaven

Suspended Peihopa Can't Fix His UW Situation, Enters Portal

Defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa was glib, funny, fearless, a University of Washington football player who Kalen DeBoer raved about during spring practice. But the good times didn't last between the 6-foot-3, 304-pound redshirt freshman and the new Husky coaching staff, with Peihopa given an indefinite suspension once the season began and on Sunday night the defensive tackle announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
SEATTLE, WA
AllTrojans

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

BetMGM Maryland free bets: $1,000 risk-free bet for MD today

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, sports fans in Maryland betting on any game in December 2022 can obtain a $1,000 risk-free bet by clicking...
MARYLAND STATE
