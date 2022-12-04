Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Why Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Bengals star after Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Cincinnati Bengals star defensive back Jessie Bates. During the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Bates pulled off a shady maneuver that is maddening for opponents. The former Wake Forest standout saw that Cincinnati was late getting subs...
Bengals Receive Rough Injury Update On Hayden Hurst
The Cincinnati Bengals extended their winning streak to four games with another impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. Cincinnati has now defeated the Chiefs three consecutive games in the last 12 months as they are the only team that remains undefeated against Patrick Mahomes in his career.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
LSU predicted to flip three-star Cincinnati commit
Life comes at you fast, especially if you are one of the best high school football players in the country. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers offered 2023 three-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Nov. 29th. Four days after being offered by LSU, it has been predicted to flip the talented athlete from his commitment to Cincinnati to come to the Bayou and don the purple and gold.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch MNF Saints vs. Buccaneers Live on 12/05
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Monday, December 5 at 8:15 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs....
Bengals defensive player flopped with ‘injury,’ but everyone knew it was a charade
This was something you’d expect to see during the World Cup, not during the Chiefs-Bengals game.
Cincinnati's Gino Guidugli Emerges as Name to Watch in Kentucky OC Search
Kentucky’s offensive coordinator search is one-week old. Only one name has surfaced throughout the process, a familiar one, Liam Coen. Tuesday morning KSR has discovered another familiar name that appears to be in the mix for the vacant position, Gino Guidugli. You may remember Guidugli as Jared Lorenzen’s successor...
Comments / 0