thecomeback.com
Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing
The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel updates on WR Treylon Burks' health after hit to head
Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks took a nasty hit to the head that knocked him out of Sunday's 35-10 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Monday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks has been in good spirits since the hit. "He's doing well," Vrabel said. "He's feeling well. We'll see how he progresses through the week. I was happy to see him after the game, see him when we landed, see him this morning. He's doing...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb discusses crazy scenario he faced in fantasy football
The wild revelation came during an interview with NBC Sports' Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry. While it wasn't clear if the trade that Lamb made with his brother was a straight-up one-for-one deal to ship off Cincinnati Bengals standout Ja'Marr Chase, the Cowboys star explained that they were the two major players in the trade. Regardless of what type of scoring their league plays with, it looks like Lamb has gotten the better of the deal so far.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch 2022 NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Tournament
A champion will be crowned during the 2022 Women's College Volleyball Tournament. Here's how to watch each serve. After two exciting rounds, the road to Omaha continues with the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Championship. All four of the #1 seeds (Louisville, Texas, Wisconsin, and Stanford) remain in the tournament, but there will not be a true Cinderella Story as all of the double-digit seeds have been eliminated.
NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move
The Tennessee Titans are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South conference by quite a pretty comfortable margin and appear to be headed to yet another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, but the team made an absolutely shocking move that nearly nobody expected on Tuesday afternoon, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to absolutely stunning Titans move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans facing must-win scenario in wake of Jon Robinson firing
Sunday’s game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a MUST WIN for the Tennessee Titans. Outside of the obvious reasons of a division game and the AFC South lead, the vibes are really up in the air. The firing of general manager Jon Robinson is a MAJOR shake-up and head coach Mike Vrabel Vrabel needs to steady the ship.
