A champion will be crowned during the 2022 Women's College Volleyball Tournament. Here's how to watch each serve. After two exciting rounds, the road to Omaha continues with the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Championship. All four of the #1 seeds (Louisville, Texas, Wisconsin, and Stanford) remain in the tournament, but there will not be a true Cinderella Story as all of the double-digit seeds have been eliminated.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO