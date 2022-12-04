Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Cowboys 'Uncomfortable' with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OBJ ... but what does that statement mean?
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Video shows what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes told Bengals’ Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Everything the Indianapolis Colts said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Quotes from the postgame press conferences, locker room interviews and more
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
